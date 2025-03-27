Social Security Administration walks back identity proofing requirements

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has backpaddled from its announcement last week that it was overhauling its identity verification procedures in a move that was met with significant public backlash, leading to a partial rollback of its new in-person verification policy.

Initially, SSA mandated that all beneficiaries would have to verify their identities in person at field offices rather than online to do things like making changes to their direct deposit information or to file a new claim. The requirement faced swift criticism from lawmakers, advocacy groups, and beneficiaries who argued it would create unnecessary barriers, especially for vulnerable populations.

SSA this week announced updates to its identity proofing requirements to make adjustments to accommodate vulnerable populations. The changes are set to take effect on April 14.

SSA’s move toward stronger identity verification has been driven by concerns about fraud prevention and the security of Social Security benefits. While the agency had originally planned to require all applicants and beneficiaries to verify their identities in person at SSA field offices, it has now modified its approach to exempt applicants for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), Medicare, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) from this requirement.

Under this new policy, individuals applying for these benefits who cannot use their online Social Security account will be able to complete their claims entirely over the phone.

Acting Commissioner of Social Security Lee Dudek, who previously was a mid-level SSA analyst, emphasized that the SSA has taken public concerns into account in shaping the new policy. “We have listened to our customers, Congress, advocates, and others, and we are updating our policy to provide better customer service to the country’s most vulnerable populations,” Dudek stated. He noted that the effective date of the policy has been extended by two weeks to ensure SSA employees receive the necessary training to implement the changes efficiently.

While SSDI, Medicare, and SSI applicants will not have to visit an SSA office for identity proofing, individuals applying for retirement, survivors, or auxiliary (spouse or child) benefits who cannot use the online platform will still be required to verify their identities in person. SSA will enforce either online digital identity proofing or in-person verification for these cases.

SSA has included exceptions for extreme dire-need situations such as terminal illnesses or prisoner pre-release cases where in-person verification may not be feasible. SSA is currently developing a process to allow individuals in these situations to bypass the requirement through documented requests and management approval.

Another significant aspect of the updated policy involves direct deposit changes. Individuals who do not use the SSA’s online services to update their direct deposit information will now need to visit an SSA office or call to schedule an in-person appointment for these changes. The agency has also advised individuals unable to apply online to schedule an in-person appointment to complete their claims for retirement, survivors, or auxiliary benefits in a single visit.

SSA’s revised policy acknowledges the challenges faced by rural communities and individuals requiring accessibility accommodations. Many had expressed concerns that the in-person identity proofing mandate would create barriers for those who may struggle with transportation or mobility issues. The new policy adjustments aim to strike a balance between security and accessibility.

To support the implementation of these identity verification measures, SSA recently required nearly all its employees, including those in field offices, to work on-site five days a week. The move is intended to maximize staffing availability and to provide adequate support for individuals navigating the new identity proofing process. SSA reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining service quality while enhancing fraud prevention efforts.

One of the key components of SSA’s fraud prevention strategy is the integration of the Department of Treasury’s Bureau of Fiscal Service’s Account Verification Service (AVS). The service will enable instant bank verification to ensure that direct deposit change requests are legitimate.

The identity proofing policy changes come amid broader discussions about Social Security reform and the administration’s efforts to curb fraud and waste within the system. While SSA initially proposed a more stringent in-person verification requirement, the backlash from lawmakers, advocacy groups, and beneficiaries prompted a reconsideration of the policy.

Critics had argued that requiring in-person visits for all applicants, especially those with disabilities or limited mobility, would place an undue burden on vulnerable populations. The revised approach reflects a compromise that enhances security while maintaining accessibility.

SSA’s initial plan to require in-person verification for nearly all applicants sparked significant controversy, particularly in light of the agency’s decision to close 47 field offices in 18 states. Advocacy groups, including AARP, raised concerns that such closures would make it even more difficult for individuals to meet the identity proofing requirements.

In response to SSA’s reversal, Nancy LeaMond, AARP’s Chief Advocacy and Engagement Officer, acknowledged the positive step taken by the agency but urged further consideration of the impact on beneficiaries. “Merely delaying the implementation of this change is not enough,” LeaMond said. “SSA should take a deliberate approach to its proposed changes to customer service that seeks public input, follows a clear communication plan, and allows a reasonable timeframe for compliance.”

The policy revisions also coincide with discussions about the future of Social Security under the current administration. Frank Bisignano, President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the SSA, faced scrutiny during a confirmation hearing regarding proposed budget cuts and operational changes at the agency. Bisignano’s background as a Wall Street executive and his stance on potential privatization of Social Security programs have drawn heated criticism from some lawmakers and advocacy groups.

When asked about whether Social Security should be privatized, Bisignano stated, “I’ve never heard a word of it, and I’ve never thought about it.”

While SSA’s revised policy represents a step toward accommodating public concerns, it remains to be seen how effectively the changes will be implemented. The agency has pledged to monitor the impact of the new identity proofing requirements and to make further adjustments as needed to ensure the integrity of Social Security benefits while prioritizing customer service.

The adoption of AVS and other fraud prevention tools is expected to bolster SSA’s ability to detect and prevent identity theft and unauthorized transactions. Ensuring that these measures do not disproportionately burden vulnerable populations remains a key challenge, however.

As April 14 implementation date approaches, SSA will continue preparing for the changes through employee training and public outreach. Beneficiaries and applicants are encouraged to stay informed about the new requirements and to take advantage of available resources to navigate the transition.

