FB pixel

UK chooses stop-gap biometrics oversight, leaves surveillance camera role empty

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Law Enforcement
UK chooses stop-gap biometrics oversight, leaves surveillance camera role empty
 

The UK now has a stop-gap Biometrics Commissioner, having appointed Francesca Whitelaw KC to role on an interim basis.

The Surveillance Camera Commissioner role, which was vacated along with that of the biometrics commissioner last August when previous Interim Commissioner Tony Eastaugh left the role to become CEO of the Police Digital Service, remains vacant. The government says it is in the process of recruiting a new, permanent Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner.

The annual Commissioner’s report written by Eastaugh last year pointed out multiple areas for improved oversight.

At the time Eastaugh wrote that he had “confidence that future structures of the office are being considered thoughtfully and with foresight,” leaving implied the lack of thoughtfulness and foresight that him to spend much of his time before the positions became vacant preparing for a transfer of duties that was shelved when the DPDI Bill failed. The Surveillance Camera Code of Practice remains in limbo.

Whitelaw has served as King’s Council since 2023, and is a specialist in public law, police, government, information law and human rights, according to the announcement. Her expertise also includes biometrics and national security, the government says.

She is expected to hold the position until a new Commissioner is appointed, which will take up to 6 months.

“My focus will be to consider police applications to retain, exceptionally, DNA and fingerprints under s63G of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act, and under National Security Determinations, balancing the public interest considerations with the rights of individuals,” Whitelaw said in a statement.

Former Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner Fraser Sampson suggested in an email to Biometric Update that the appointment may be in part motivated by a need to deal with a backlog of casework that has accumulated since Eastaugh stood down.

“The commissioner’s casework is critical and covers a range of biometric outcomes from preventing violence against women and girls to protecting national security — both of which are government priorities — and also public space surveillance and ANPR,” Sampson says.

“While interim measures are a good stop gap, we really need a coherent and comprehensive plan for oversight of such critical functions.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Greater urgency for digital overhaul of public services: UN Public Service Forum

Governments must ramp up the urgency of digital transformation to deliver inclusive, transparent and effective public services. That was the…

 

Namirial and Signaturit to form new group

E-signature and trust services company Signaturit is joining Namirial Group. The two European trust solutions and digital transaction management (DTM)…

 

New Jersey mDL bill advances but won’t take effect for three years

New Jersey may be getting mobile driver’s licenses, following the advancement of a bill through the state Legislature with broad…

 

Trump administration’s citizenship database avoids oversight; ignites Big Brother fears

In a sweeping move that has reshaped the architecture of federal identity verification, the Trump administration has created a searchable…

 

World’s latest phone-sized updates throw doubt on future of big shiny Orb

World has made much of its Orb hardware device, a spherical iris scanner that seems to consciously nod at dystopian…

 

Canada directs Hikvision to stop local operations

Canada has ordered Hikvision Canada to cease all operations in the country and close its Canadian business. Canada’s Industry Minister…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events