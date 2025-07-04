FB pixel

UK ICO calls for feedback on international data transfers guidance

| Stephen Mayhew
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security
UK ICO calls for feedback on international data transfers guidance
 

The UK’s data regulator has called for public feedback on its international data transfers guidance for businesses.

Formulated by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), the guidance contains rules about transferring information to other countries, including International data transfer agreements (IDTAs) and Binding corporate rules (BCRs).

The call for feedback will be open until August 7th, 2025. The ICO warns, however, that the guidance may see changes due to the Data (Use and Access) Act coming into law on June 19th.

The ICO says it’s issuing the new guidance to make it easier for businesses to transfer data, boosting business confidence and improving the investment climate.

Aside from the document, the ICO has been working with the G7 and the Global Privacy Assembly towards an agreement on increasing mechanisms for trusted free flows of data. It has also been reviewing adequacy assessments for key trading partners with the help of the government.

Immigration bill’s biometric data transfer clauses see criticism

A UK parliament committee is calling on the government to amend an upcoming immigration bill, which would allow the government to transfer biometric data from people going through emergency evacuation to other nations or organizations.

“Clauses in the Bill that would allow the transfer of personal biometric data to other nations and international organizations remove vital data protections and should be scrapped,” the Joint Committee on Human Rights said in June.

Clauses 34-35 of the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill aim to grant new powers to authorities to collect biometric information, such as fingerprints and facial scans, from people going through evacuation or relocation. The new rule is designed to offer flexibility in an emergency. Unlike the current law, it allows biometric information to be captured without the individual applying for immigration to the UK.

“Clause 34 ensures that there is a clear legal framework for collecting biometric information outside the UK in these exceptional circumstances,” Minister of State Angela Eagle said in March.

The clauses were designed for cases in which the UK government assists the evacuation of British citizens and people who live in families that include British citizens, she adds.

The Human Rights Committee, however, argues that the clauses are not compatible with current UK laws, which demand appropriate safeguards to prevent misuse of the information.

“Transfers of such biometric data to third countries and international organisations are deemed to be necessary for the public interest,” says the Committee. “We are concerned that this automatic assumption does not adequately protect personal data.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Meta pushes common online age of majority in EU, Brazil cracks down on Instagram

Meta has published a statement in support of proposals to establish a common Digital Majority Age across EU member states,…

 

London police mark 1K arrests through live facial recognition

The UK’s largest police force has announced a new milestone of more than 1,000 wanted criminals arrested thanks to live…

 

Grindr partners with Facetec for biometric age assurance in the UK

Online dating and hookup sites are moving to implement age assurance technology ahead of incoming regulations. The latest is Grindr,…

 

Google-Sparkasse partnership makes Google’s ZKP library open source

Google is embracing zero knowledge proofs (ZKP) for age verification, having this week announced a major partnership with Germany’s network…

 

Digital payment cards advance with Thales, Entrust partnerships

As banking, payment cards and wallets go digital, new collaborations involving Thales in Europe and Entrust in Papua New Guinea…

 

iProov and SITA bolster executive teams

Alex Pearson has been named iProov’s Chief Revenue Officer and the newest member of its  senior leadership team. The IT…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events