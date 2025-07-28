Vietnam unveils NDAChain as national blockchain backbone

Vietnam has officially rolled out NDAChain, the country’s national blockchain platform that will be integrated with VNeID and other national identity systems. The network will serve as the foundational layer for data verification across government and private sector systems.

NDAChain introduces a decentralized trust layer aimed at remedying vulnerabilities inherent in centralized data models, including susceptibility to cyberattacks, limited scalability, and global interoperability challenges.

“Vietnam has chosen a hybrid data architecture that blends centralized and decentralized components,” said Nguyen Huy, head of technology at the National Data Association, which developed the platform under the National Data Center of the Ministry of Public Security. “NDAChain acts as a protective layer for the nation’s live data, critical to our digital society and economy.”

The Layer 1 permissioned blockchain operates through a consortium of 49 public-private validator nodes controlled by state agencies and major enterprises such as SunGroup, Zalo, Masan, MISA, Sovico, VNVC, National Data Center and Ministry of Public Security.

Built on a Proof-of-Authority (PoA) consensus protocol augmented with Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKP), NDAChain can process up to 3,600 transactions per second while maintaining low latency and security. Native support for smart contracts and integration with the national VNeID identity system streamline automated workflows and identity verification.

By bridging centralized repositories with blockchain-based verification, the platform promises to secure critical services spanning e-government portals, financial institutions, healthcare providers, logistics networks, and educational systems.

Beyond government use, NDAChain powers decentralized identity (DID) services through its NDAKey application, enabling citizens and businesses to authenticate counterparties and digital contracts in seconds. The platform also underpins NDATrace, a national traceability solution that issues unique GS1-compliant product identifiers compatible with the EU’s EBSI standards. These features aim to bolster consumer trust and expand Vietnam’s participation in global supply chains.

Looking ahead, the government plans to fully integrate NDAChain into the National Data Center by late 2025 and extend its reach to local authorities and universities by 2026. Subsequent phases will focus on workforce training, international partnerships, and the development of sector-specific Layer 2 applications such as digital notarization, anti-counterfeit services, and identity wallets.

Vietnam joins a growing cohort of over 50 countries with national blockchain initiatives, including China’s BSN, the EU’s EBSI, and South Korea’s Klaytn. Observers note that Vietnam’s model stands out for its blend of public-private governance, adherence to international standards like W3C DID and GDPR, and deep integration with existing data infrastructures.

“NDAChain is more than a technological platform — it represents Vietnam’s aspiration for digitization, integration, and sustainable growth,” a spokesperson for the Data Innovation and Exploitation Center said, which manages the platform.

