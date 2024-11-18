Vietnam tightens social media regulations with mandatory user authentication

The Vietnamese government has introduced stricter regulations requiring social media platforms to authenticate users’ identities through registered phone numbers. The new policy, issued under decree 147/2023/ND-CP was issued by the government on November 9, with an authentication process completion timeframe of 90 days.

Set to take effect on December 25, 2024, under the over 300 page decree, all users of social networking platforms, both domestic and international, must authenticate their identities using verified phone numbers, VnEconomy reports. This applies to both individuals and organizations, as platforms are also tasked with actively monitoring and removing illegal content, including false news, defamatory statements, and other material that breaches Vietnamese law.

Only authenticated accounts will be permitted to post and share content on social media platforms, and for children under the age of 16, their parents or guardians will be asked to use their personal information to register accounts and are responsible for supervising and managing the content their children post or share.

Strengthening accountability for online violations

Deputy minister of information and communications Nguyễn Thanh Lâm emphasized the importance of these regulations, explaining how authentication is important for identifying the source of harmful content and ensuring that violators face appropriate consequences, Vietnam News reports.

The regulations apply uniformly to both local platforms like Zalo and international giants such as Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok. Companies operating in Vietnam must also provide user data to authorities when requested in accordance with Vietnamese law.

While the government has stressed the necessity of the measures for cybersecurity and societal well-being, some critics have raised concerns about user privacy and the potential for overreach. The requirement for phone number-based authentication may disproportionately affect individuals in remote areas with limited access to telecommunications services.

According to Social Republic of Vietnam government news, if a user streams live content for commercial purposes, their account must be verified using a personal identification number.

Additionally, international technology companies may face challenges in adapting their global systems to comply with Vietnam‘s regulations.

