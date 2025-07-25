Village-based data system in PGN will enhance election integrity, expert argues

The Chairman of the Papua New Guinea (PNG) National Research Institute, Wilson Thompson, has made the case for a revalorization of the country’s village-based data record system, saying it can be a solid foundation for civil registration and electoral integrity.

In an analysis published by Devpolicy blog, Thompson revisited the merits of the data record system which included a Village Record Book, Ward Roll and Tax Roll, which made identity management easier.

The crux of his argument is that this traditional system should be revived and linked with modern technological systems like biometrics as part of the country’s civil registration and election reform journey.

Thompson recalls that this village-based data system was a historical structure in which Village Books were the original source of all official records such as births, deaths, marriages, employment, taxes, and voter rolls. From the Village Book, a Ward Roll was created which was used as a Common Roll for election activities.

The former senior public servant argues that like the biometric systems which some are now advocating to be introduced for processes like elections in PNG, the village-based data system has also proven to be accurate, cost-effective, scalable, interoperable and with the potential for multiple uses.

“Instead of continuing with this proven approach, we are trying to trim the Civil Registration and Common Roll and Public Service file numbers and property files that have grown out of proportion and confused everyone,” he argues.

“We’re working backwards from a broken system instead of rebuilding the foundation. Let’s cut off fancy technological solutions and look at what actually works.”

Thompson hails PNG’s biometric voting plans which the Prime Minister recently said will be implemented by 2027, but believes that the system risks failure without a foundational data system which must be built upwards through village-level data collection. He cites examples from Australia and India where their biometric voting systems are considered a success because they were built on sturdy local foundational data.

The researcher believes that to make PNG’s electoral system more inclusive, it is important to link the proposed biometric system to the village-based data records system, and this, to him, can be done by enhancing the capacity of relevant government bodies to be able to efficiently manage the process.

The expert’s arguments about leveraging a home-grown system for election integrity in PNG ties with the argument once made by a Ugandan rights advocate who urged African countries to first look inwards when deciding on technological systems aimed at boosting election integrity.

Telcos back digital ID efforts in PNG

In a PNG-related development, telcos in the country have expressed strong support for the government’s national digital ID initiative, saying it will revolutionize access to services and drive digital economy participation.

One PNG reports that at a recent workshop, representatives of some of the companies said secure, scalable and interoperable digital public infrastructure is crucial for the country’s national development. They added that a good digital ID system also has data privacy, security and trust as some of its pillars.

