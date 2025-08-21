A quick fix on UK digital identity will do more harm than good

By David Rennie, Chief Trust Officer at Orchestrating Identity

Here we go again. Revitalising an idea that dates back to Tony Blair’s time in government, the UK is once more flirting with the roll-out of a national ID. This time the scheme gaining traction in policy circles is ‘BritCard’, a smartphone-based credentials app proposed by the think tank Labour Together.

The case being made is that a centralised credential will tackle problems around illegal immigration. But the truth is that such a politically-motivated proposal, no doubt ushered through to make headlines before the next election, risks distracting from the real challenges around identity verification.

It’s time for a wider debate, and a moment to consider both the nuances of the challenge, as well as the alternative solutions. But first, let’s consider the flaws in the Britcard proposal.

Who is this really for?

Eighty six per cent of the population already hold a passport. Of the hundreds of thousands who migrate to the UK each year, the vast majority arrive legally and already possess the documents required to prove their right to work or rent.

The difficult cases are found within a much smaller proportion of people whose circumstances are complex, such as those without current passports or individuals caught in long-standing policy gaps, such as members of the Windrush generation.

Directing resources towards issuing a new national ID for everyone, when the real challenge lies with perhaps five to ten per cent of the population, can only be viewed as a misplacement of priorities and resources.

Furthermore, it’s a proposal which ignores the estimated 2.8 million people who do not own a smartphone, or the overlapping nature of the forthcoming GOV.UK Wallet, which could meet the needs of those who require digital ID status.

Another burden for employers

Meanwhile, there are other shortcomings of BritCard which would have serious consequences for businesses, and which are glossed over and remain uncosted. For example, it is one thing to issue a digital credential that sits in a phone wallet, but it is another to ensure that employers of all sizes and in all sectors can use it in practice.

The obligation to check right-to-work status rests with the employer, who must also retain auditable evidence. Consider the building trade, where workers may be engaged for a day or two. How would a site manager verify BritCard’s credentials securely, integrate that record into the company’s systems, and remain compliant with GDPR and biometric rules? Would they need new apps or hardware? Would they carry the cost of extra administrative staff?

The complexity only grows when looking at larger organisations. A multinational with thousands of employees must ensure that records fit into existing global systems, all while handling sensitive personal data responsibly. Every industry faces different requirements. A one-size-fits-all credential implemented en masse does not answer these questions.

The Better Hiring Institute has already spent years working with the Home Office on the finer detail of right-to-work legislation. Its efforts show that real progress requires close attention to messy, technical problems, not broad-brush or politically motivated fixes. Simplifying these issues ignores the difficult realities of implementation and risks derailing the careful work that is already under way.

To govern or operate?

More fundamentally, however, BritCard proposes a centralised, monolithic system – a notion that stands at odds with the complexity of the challenge and the future of technology more broadly.

Digital identity, like other solutions being designed for the age of AI and web 3.0 where decentralisation is a defining characteristic, should be modular and interoperable. The government has a vital role to play here, but that role is to govern rather than to operate. It should focus on setting standards and updating rules as new technologies and new forms of identity fraud appear.

The private sector is better equipped to deliver such adaptable and evolving solutions. The government has already developed standards and passed legislation to allow suitably certified companies to be trusted to provide right-to-work checks under its Trust Framework. The existing system is more flexible, inclusive and designed to respect privacy and gain public trust. By contrast, a centralised government operated system creates a single point of failure and risk and would struggle to keep pace with rapid technological change.

Digital sovereignty

Another option for a government hedging its bets would be allowing the digital giants to dominate identity. They certainly have the means. Yet that would create dependency on American technology companies whose priorities may not align with the UK’s interests.

Apple, Google and Microsoft already command enormous influence. If ministers allow them to absorb digital identity into their ecosystems, the country could find itself paying rent to foreign technology platforms for essential services. That would undermine sovereignty at a time when governments worldwide are seeking greater resilience.

The constructive way forward is for government and its domestic industry to work together, with government acting as referee rather than operator. By setting clear rules, convening industry to agree standards, and ensuring accountability, the government can create the conditions for a secure and inclusive digital identity ecosystem. Industry, in turn, can build practical solutions that meet the diverse needs of employers and individuals.

The UK has an opportunity to lead with an approach that is future-proof and grounded in reality. It should not be distracted by schemes that promise easy fixes but fail to address the underlying problems. By focusing on standards, inclusion and domestic innovation, Britain can create a digital identity framework that genuinely endures.

About the author

David Rennie is Chief Trust Officer at Orchestrating Identity.

