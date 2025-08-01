Aware reports progress on strategic transformation

Net loss for Aware widened in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a year earlier, from $1.1 million to $1.8 million, as the effect of customer purchasing cycles on perpetual license sales contributed to a revenue decline of $400,000 to $3.9 million, the company reports. President and CEO Ajay Amlani says the company made “tangible progress” in its strategic transformation.

Operational highlights during the quarter for the company included an update to its face biometrics software that delivers 14-times faster performance, and the appointment of new CMO Lona Therrien.

“We are executing against a clear roadmap grounded in three pillars: advancing our purpose-built platform, continuing to strengthen the go-to-market effort, and deepening our strategic partnerships across the public sector and commercial markets to scale the business effectively,” says Amlani.

