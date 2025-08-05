Compliance tool and guide to compliment Au10tix’ biometric age estimation

As age verification and estimation proliferate across the United States and around the world, Au10tix is introducing a free compliance tool to help organizations assess their readiness to meet regulatory requirements.

The U.S. federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) apply to children below 13 and 16 years old, respectively. Most state restrictions kick in at higher ages. The complexity only grows as more countries and jurisdictions are considered.

The new Child Safety Age Assurance Risk and Readiness Assessment is consists of a questionnaire to gather information on six areas of the organization’s needs, including its sector, security measures, and ID verification processes. When completed, the software produces a customized report that outlines important vulnerabilities and provides practical recommendations to improve the system.

The company has also published a 13-page Age Assurance Readiness Guide to accompany the compliance assessment tool.

Au10tix’ tool is intended to compliment the company’s facial age estimation service.

“As age-based regulations expand globally, businesses are actively seeking guidance on how to balance security, compliance, and user convenience,” says Yair Tal, CEO of Au10tix. “Our new Risk and Readiness Assessment helps organizations identify their unique risks and stay compliant without compromising the customer experience. This perfectly complements our Selfie-based Age Estimation solution, which adds an extra layer of protection to help ensure safe use of our platform by minors.”

Au10tix provides an age estimation solution based on selfie biometrics that the company says delivers the most accurate assessments in the industry in only two seconds. The company previously launched an ID document-scanning solution for in-person age verification in 2022.

Article Topics

age verification | AU10TIX | biometric age estimation | biometrics | children | facial age estimation (FAE) | ID verification