Next in NZ’s digital ID plan speed round: business engagement, 2 new DINZ execs

New Zealand’s Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) is planning to develop a Reference Architecture for the country’s digital identity system in collaboration with its business community. DIA’s plans for the year ahead, along with a victory lap to acknowledge gains over the past year, were shared in a speech by New Zealand Minister for Digitising Government Judith Collins KC at Digital Identity New Zealand Hui Taumata 2025.

The establishment of New Zealand’s national digital identity system is chugging along at a fair clip, and seems to be accelerating, with the Digital Identity Service Trust Framework (DISTF) taking effect in late-July, a series of related tenders gradually rolling out, and the country’s biometric data privacy code officially adopted last week and coming into force in November.

DIA plans to invite industry input into “cheat sheets and practical guidance” on digital identity implementation and use.

Andy Higgs and Maria Robertson have been appointed as executive director and President of Digital Identity New Zealand (DINZ), respectively.

The government is also working on updating the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Identity Verification Code of Practice so banks and other financial institutions can accept digital IDs.

“I don’t need to convince you that a modern system using biometrics, verifiable credentials, and digital wallets is not only more user-friendly, but also more secure and private,” Collins told Hui Taumata, which is the annual Māori Economic Summit Conference.

The confidence is a product of the legwork already done by agencies to get the system into development and onto the public’s radar. Collins cites New Zealand Transport Agency’s work on digital driver’s licenses (mobile driver’s licenses, mDLs, etc.), a photo ID proof of concept developed by DIA and work by Immigration New Zealand on potential “digital visa ID.”

Collins lauds NZ Verify, developed by Mattr and launched in May, which can already be used for digital identity verification with mDLs from Australia and the U.S., and the Government App currently under development by Dave Clark NZ and Mattr, which includes a digital wallet.

Industry group Hospitality NZ gets singled out for applause for its commitment to be the first private sector entity to issue a digital credential for use under the DISTF.

Collins concludes with a challenge to organizations: “Are you ready for digital credentials? Can you receive them at your front counter yet? Can you receive them on your website? Are you ready to issue your own credentials?” she asks.

“I want you to identify what is standing in your way and address it.”

