FB pixel

Polyguard introduces presence detection with PG-Presence release

Feature ensures the person making the request is the one with the device in their hands
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection  |  Trade Notes
Polyguard introduces presence detection with PG-Presence release
 

Polyguard has announced the launch of PG-Presence, the firm’s proprietary method for verifying “true physical presence.” A release says the biometric tool, which was developed using techniques inspired by the founders’ work in GPS-based network security, “ensures the user is actively in front of the device, confirming that the person initiating the verification is physically present.”

Presence detection adds another layer of fraud protection to Polyguard’s offerings, as the New York-based firm steps up efforts to combat the rising tide of deepfakes, synthetic media and other products of generative AI engines, without compromising on users’ privacy. Liveness detection has become a key component of fraud prevention and stopping presentation attacks. Presence detection – ensuring that a person is a person, but also that they are holding the device – is a logical step forward in biometric security.

Polyguard says that, with availability on both iOS and Android, it is “the first vendor to bring this level of fraud prevention to both major mobile ecosystems,” adding protection against sophisticated threats such as location spoofing, VPN abuse, IP address manipulation and remote desktop attacks.

And it is doing so across the globe, as the firm embarks on a “major global expansion” that will bring enhanced infrastructure to India, Southeast Asia and South America, and localization in English, Spanish and Hindi.

“Global fraud doesn’t respect borders, and neither should fraud protection,” says Joshua McKenty, CEO of Polyguard. “By expanding our infrastructure and introducing capabilities like offline verification and true presence detection, Polyguard is delivering the same AI-era fraud protection to users in Mumbai or São Paulo as we do in New York, without ever compromising privacy. This is how we make digital trust practical at a global scale.”

PG-Presence is available on Android devices that meet the Strong Integrity level, including most current-generation phones running Android 13 or higher. Per the release, the platform also introduces the industry’s first fully-offline ePassport verification, which uses Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to confirm government-issued identity entirely on-device and is compatible with ePassports worldwide.

Finally, Polyguard’s product is now available as an SDK, allowing enterprises to integrate Polyguar’s fraud defenses directly into their apps and workflows.

For more on Polyguard’s capabilities, access the latest Deepfake Detection Market Report and Buyer’s Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Indian lawmakers step up fight against deepfakes

India is taking a tougher approach to deepfakes with social media companies put on notice. The Indian government has outlined…

 

Bahamas look towards introducing biometric voter ID cards with CBN

The government of the Bahamas plans to introduce a new biometric voter identification scheme, replacing the current laminated paper voter…

 

World Bank experts discuss new foundational model for digital payments interoperability

Integrating Fast Payment Systems (FPS) with other components of digital public infrastructure (DPI) such as digital ID and interoperable data…

 

Biometric data privacy strengthened by policy, tech upgrades

Biometric data privacy protections are being built into the policy and technology levels of digital identity systems in several of…

 

Canada approves national standard for age verification, estimation

Canada is taking it place in the increasingly-crowded queue to implement online age assurance requirements, with a national standard approved…

 

CBP’s body-worn camera rules collide with consumer AI glasses

When a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer was filmed wearing Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses during a Los Angeles immigration…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events