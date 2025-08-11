Polyguard introduces presence detection with PG-Presence release

Polyguard has announced the launch of PG-Presence, the firm’s proprietary method for verifying “true physical presence.” A release says the biometric tool, which was developed using techniques inspired by the founders’ work in GPS-based network security, “ensures the user is actively in front of the device, confirming that the person initiating the verification is physically present.”

Presence detection adds another layer of fraud protection to Polyguard’s offerings, as the New York-based firm steps up efforts to combat the rising tide of deepfakes, synthetic media and other products of generative AI engines, without compromising on users’ privacy. Liveness detection has become a key component of fraud prevention and stopping presentation attacks. Presence detection – ensuring that a person is a person, but also that they are holding the device – is a logical step forward in biometric security.

Polyguard says that, with availability on both iOS and Android, it is “the first vendor to bring this level of fraud prevention to both major mobile ecosystems,” adding protection against sophisticated threats such as location spoofing, VPN abuse, IP address manipulation and remote desktop attacks.

And it is doing so across the globe, as the firm embarks on a “major global expansion” that will bring enhanced infrastructure to India, Southeast Asia and South America, and localization in English, Spanish and Hindi.

“Global fraud doesn’t respect borders, and neither should fraud protection,” says Joshua McKenty, CEO of Polyguard. “By expanding our infrastructure and introducing capabilities like offline verification and true presence detection, Polyguard is delivering the same AI-era fraud protection to users in Mumbai or São Paulo as we do in New York, without ever compromising privacy. This is how we make digital trust practical at a global scale.”

PG-Presence is available on Android devices that meet the Strong Integrity level, including most current-generation phones running Android 13 or higher. Per the release, the platform also introduces the industry’s first fully-offline ePassport verification, which uses Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to confirm government-issued identity entirely on-device and is compatible with ePassports worldwide.

Finally, Polyguard’s product is now available as an SDK, allowing enterprises to integrate Polyguar’s fraud defenses directly into their apps and workflows.

For more on Polyguard’s capabilities, access the latest Deepfake Detection Market Report and Buyer’s Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | deepfake detection | fraud prevention | Polyguard | presence detection | SDK