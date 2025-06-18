ST’s Human Presence Detection is promising more efficient laptops, monitors

STMicroelectronics is introducing Human Presence Detection (HPD) that works in concert with Windows Hello.

The technology could result in longer lasting laptops and reduced power consumption, as well as improved security and privacy, according to STMicroelectronics.

ST claims Human Presence Detection provides a more than 20 percent power consumption reduction per day for laptops, PCs, monitors and accessories.

“Building on the integration of ST FlightSense technology in more than 260 laptops and PC models launched in recent years, we are looking forward to see our new HPD solution contributing to make devices more energy efficient, secure, and user friendly,” says Alexandre Balmefrezol, executive vice president and general manager of the Imaging Sub-Group at STMicroelectronics.

The proprietary solution is a combination of FlightSense Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensors with algorithms to deliver a hands-free and fast Windows Hello authentication. This results in benefits like longer battery lifetimes and greater convenience.

ST’s Human Presence Detection allows for adaptive screen dimming as it tracks head orientation when the user isn’t looking, reducing power consumption by more than 20 percent. It will automatically lock the device when the user leaves and wakes upon return. It’ll also alert the user if someone is looking over their shoulder, for security, with Multi-Person Detection.

“Since 2023, 3D sensing in consumer applications has gained new momentum, driven by the demand for better user experiences, safety, personal robotics, spatial computing, and enhanced photography and streaming,” says Florian Domengie, principal analyst, Imaging at Yole Group.

The new HPD solution is readily deployable, according to ST, and requires no additional development. The integration is based on FlightSense 8×8 multizones Time-of-Flight sensor (VL53L8CP) and proprietary algorithms. These ToF modules are doing business and getting bigger.

According to Domengie, ToF modules generated $2.2 billion in revenue in 2024 and is projected to reach $3.8 billion by 2030 (9.5 percent CAGR). “Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology is expanding beyond smartphones and tablets into drones, robots, AR/VR headsets, home projectors, and laptops,” the analyst said.

Article Topics

3D sensors | Human Presence Detection | STMicroelectronics | ToF sensors | Windows Hello