Digital Domain makes virtual human accessible through the AWS cloud

Digital Domain has partnered with Amazon Web Services to migrate its autonomous virtual human to the cloud. The company worked with Slalom, a technology consulting firm, to transition all the workloads to the cloud in nine months, as claimed.

The migration allows the virtual human system to take advantage of machine learning and generative AI capabilities, which will improve scalability and performance, the company says. The system will also be more accessible through cloud infrastructure across different locations, enabling real-time interactions.

Some AWS tools for Digital Domain’s autonomous virtual humans are Amazon Polly to improve voice outputs and Amazon Rekognition for facial recognition and video-based services. The system also utilizes Amazon Bedrock, a platform that offers high-performance models for generative AI to engage in more complex real-time interactions with multiple users.

“AWS’s involvement is instrumental in pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, enabling us to create even more immersive and interactive experiences for our clients and their audiences,” says Daniel Seah, chief executive officer of Hong Kong-listed Digital Domain.

Digital Domain created Zoey, a virtual human featuring photorealistic appearances modeled after actress Zoey Moses. It uses AI speech-to-text technology. Zoey is an upgrade from the company’s earlier proof-of-concept autonomous human, Douglas, and was developed with built-in facial recognition to recognize users.

The virtual human has applications in industries such as hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, and gaming. Digital Domain has partnered with Plaza Premium Group, an airport lounge operator, to enhance the customer experience.

“As virtual humans play a larger role across industries to engage directly with customers, Digital Domain is ensuring that everyone has access to its visionary autonomous virtual human technology by combining it with the most secure, extensive, and reliable global cloud infrastructure, as well as AWS’s generative AI and ML services.

Article Topics

Amazon | facial recognition | generative AI | machine learning | virtual human