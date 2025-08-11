South Korea highlights private sector, inclusivity in ongoing digital transformation

South Korea is going about its digital transformation with some consideration it seems, as the private sector is tapped for its advantages, and inclusivity is emphasized for seniors and the Korean diaspora.

South Korea is accelerating its digital transformation as the government’s Open Digital Service policy prioritizes collaboration over building new standalone systems.

Speaking at the GovMesh 2.0 conference Yoo Jae-sin, former Executive Principal of the National Information Society Agency (NIA), highlighted how APIs have enabled the national digital ID to connect seamlessly with widely used apps and services.

One example is the high-speed KTX train reservation system. Previously limited to a dedicated app, ticket booking is now available through Naver Map, a popular navigation app akin to Google Maps. Yoo noted that this move not only broadened KTX’s reach but also added value to Naver Map, illustrating the mutual benefits of public-private cooperation.

Samsung Wallet is another example — an upgrade from Samsung Pay — the app now combines mobile ID cards with digital payment functions, allowing users to carry both identification and credit cards on their phones.

These examples reflect a broader strategy: leveraging private sector expertise to deliver intuitive, efficient technologies. Yoo emphasized that such partnerships foster public trust while streamlining access to government services.

Seoul expands digital support for seniors

In an inclusivity initiative, the Seoul Metropolitan Government has deployed 125 new “Digital Guides” to assist elderly citizens with digital tools at subway stations, welfare centers, and public parks.

Launched in late 2022, the initiative provides one-on-one support to help seniors navigate kiosks, mobile apps, and online ticketing systems. As of mid-2024, 815 guides have helped over 690,000 residents, according to city data.

The new cohort, part of the city’s seventh class of guides, began work on July 15 and now operates across more than 310 locations. Mayor Oh Se-hoon distributed ID cards and certificates to the new guides.

Mayor Oh said there will be AI integrations across public services to make life “easier for all citizens” and to ensure everyone is included in Seoul’s transformation into a “human-centered digital city.”

New identity verification options for overseas Koreans

South Korea is also expanding digital accessibility for nationals living abroad.

The Overseas Koreans Agency and the Korea Internet and Security Agency (KISA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with NH NongHyup Bank, IBK Industrial Bank of Korea, and NICE Information Service to introduce new non-face-to-face identity verification methods.

The initiative builds on a program launched last November that allowed overseas Koreans to obtain certificates without a domestic mobile number. Under the new agreement, NICE’s “Overseas Koreans I-PIN” will complement the existing “Overseas Koreans Certificate,” while NH NongHyup and IBK will begin issuing certificates later this year.

These expanded options will enable access to a wide range of services, including e-government platforms, financial services, digital apps like Naver, online shopping, hospital systems and university remote learning.

The Overseas Koreans Agency oversees policy, KISA manages the identity verification framework and public-private coordination, and private firms are tapped for secure and user-friendly service delivery.

Kim Yeon-sik, Head of the Overseas Korean Service Support Center, said the initiative aims to overcome the inconvenience of the Korean diaspora lacking a Korean mobile phone number. Previously, the country made its mobile ID cards available to its nationals living overseas.

