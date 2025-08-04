FB pixel

Support for UK digital ID coalesces in Labour leadership

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Support for UK digital ID coalesces in Labour leadership
 

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is reportedly “seriously” considering the introduction of a digital identity system, with the government analyzing the feasibility of a unique digital identifier for all British residents.

Although no announcements are expected imminently, Starmer has ordered a “comprehensive and expansive look” at the role technology can play in government, including digital ID, according to an unnamed senior minister cited by The Observer.

“Keir is leading on it,” they say. “This is a serious piece of work. After a year in government, it is clear that technology is underpinning everything. Digital ID is foundational. Things are moving forward.”

Cabinet ministers and members of the Number 10 Policy Unit, which provides advice directly to the Prime Minister, also said that the proposal has overwhelming support in the parliamentary party. The digital ID scheme is currently backed by Technology Secretary Peter Kyle, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden, Health Secretary Wes Streeting and other Labour figures.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, who has been resistant to the idea of introducing a national system in the past, is no longer opposed to the policy “in principle.” The only hurdle left is the practical issues, such as making sure that elderly people and people without phones are not excluded, says the report.

The digital ID would be used to modernize public services, including healthcare and welfare, improve “right to rent” and “right to work” checks and crack down on illegal migration, but cost estimates have varied wildly.

Tony Blair’s Institute as a driver for digital IDs

The Labour Party has been divided on ID documents since the early 2000s, when Prime Minister Tony Blair’s government proposed compulsory IDs. The idea was abandoned in 2010. The current migration crisis and the need to make public services more convenient, however, have made digital IDs more appealing both to the government and the public.

Soon after Starmer took over the helm, the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change began calling for a comprehensive government digital ID program. A paper on digital IDs, released by the Institute and commissioned by Starmer’s chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, appears to have been a huge driver for the current Labour government to accept the idea, per The Observer.

In June, Partisan thinktank Labour Together released a proposal for a “BritCard,” a national smartphone-based verifiable digital identity credential that would be issued to every adult in the country. The digital ID would be built on the existing One Login and Gov.UK Wallet, which would be rebranded as the BritCard app, according to the thinktank, formerly led by McSweeney.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Facephi launches injection attack feature to fight deepfake fraud

Digital identity verification firm Facephi has launched a new feature for advanced detection of injection attacks, including those using AI-generated…

 

authID introduces ‘unphishable’ enterprise Identity Exchange Platform

authID has launched a platform aimed at closing long-standing gaps in enterprise digital identity and access management (IAM). Built in…

 

Global mandates are reshaping digital identity: What CXOs need to know

By Siddharth Gandhi, Chief Operating Officer – APAC, 1Kosmos With governments around the world rewriting the rules of digital identity,…

 

Contactless biometric payments startups draw funding, integration partners

New players are entering the biometric payment market, forecasted by Goode Intelligence to make more than $11 billion in revenue…

 

NIST finalizes first full Digital Identity Guidelines update since 2017

The U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology has finalized the update of its digital identity guidelines to incorporate new…

 

Clash over TSA biometric expansion heats up as privacy bill derailed in senate

In the wake of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation’s abrupt decision to squash consideration of the Traveler…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events