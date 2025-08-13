FB pixel

Swiss govt campaigns in favor of eID before referendum

| Masha Borak
As Switzerland approaches its referendum on electronic identity, the government is attempting to present arguments in favor of the digital ID.

Swiss people are in growing need of a secure electronic proof of identity, including for online shopping, while the eID also strengthens Switzerland’s digital sovereignty and innovation, the Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP) said on Tuesday. The eID would also make interactions between citizens, authorities and businesses secure, simple and efficient, according to the Federal Council and Parliament.

The referendum on the eID Act is scheduled for September 28th. This is the second time that the country is putting digital IDs to a vote: In 2021, Swiss voters rejected a proposed national law for a digital ID due to concerns over the involvement of private companies in managing citizens’ data.

The new proposal has reignited similar concerns over data privacy and government surveillance, with some political parties campaigning against its implementation.

Opponents of the project have been arguing that a digital identity is not required for administrative purposes, as citizens can use the AGOV platform, a government authentication service that doesn’t rely on digital identity. Critics also fear that the eID Act would become a gift to big tech companies and a path towards greater surveillance, SwissInfo reports.

According to the FDJP,  the technical infrastructure is provided by the state, which guarantees users that they can protect their privacy and handle their personal data.

Another argument for the introduction of digital IDs may also be the sharp rise in forged physical documents.

In April, Swiss authorities discovered a criminal network providing counterfeit European passports and IDs to individuals who use them to apply for residence permits.

The forgeries also included new Swiss ID cards, according to Le News. The country’s latest batch of ID documents was made by Thales in 2023 and incorporated advanced security standards.

Switzerland plans to introduce chip-enabled biometric identity cards by the end of 2026, the same year the Swiss eID system is scheduled to be introduced. Swiss citizens will be able to apply for the eID through the Federal Police (FedPol) by scanning their identity card, passport, or residence permit and performing a selfie verification.

