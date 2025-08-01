Türkiye pledges to support Gabon’s digital govt, connectivity efforts

The Ambassador of Türkiye to Gabon, Can İncesu, recently had a discussion with the country’s Minister of Digital Economy, Digitization and Innovation, Mark Alexandre Doumba, to explore ways of strengthening digital cooperation between the two nations.

During the exchange, the Turkish envoy said as part of the cooperation, his country will share its expertize with Gabon in the areas of digital government, digital signatures, digital payment systems, public services as well as the expansion of digital connectivity infrastructure to areas not properly covered.

Türkiye is making strides in digital transformation through various projects and programs rooted in different national strategies, which puts the country is a good position to share its expertize. It also ranks high in the UN’s digital government development index.

The Twelfth Development Plan (2024-2028) of the country, for instance, identifies digital government as a core pillar of inclusive growth. It has also deployed efforts over the years to develop a strong digital government ecosystem, including integrated platforms to facilitate access to citizen services.

A post on the Facebook page of the ministry mentioned that in the course of the exchange, both officials recognized the existing solid cooperation that binds both countries, and the shared interest in bolstering their collaboration to advance digital transformation objectives.

The exchange was also a moment for Doumba to brief the Turkish diplomat on the ministry’s role in driving Gabon’s digital transformation through the modernization of public service delivery using digital technologies, ensuring the development of national digital infrastructure, data governance and digital sovereignty as well as digital skills development.

The two officials also agreed to pursue discussions geared toward identifying and implementing important projects that can streamline access to digital public services in Gabon.

Gabon launched its new national digital ID system mid last year, and sees it as a tool that will substantially power its digital transformation plans.

Article Topics

digital government | digital identity | digital payments | Gabon | government services | Turkiye