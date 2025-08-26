Wicket powers face biometrics in Janam Technologies’ new rugged computer

HID company Janam Technologies, a provider of rugged mobile computers and contactless access products, has announced support for Wicket’s facial authentication in its new XT4 handheld computer and GTX mobile entry pedestal.

A release says the integration adds advanced biometric identity verification to Janam’s flagship access control platform, “enabling frictionless, secure and privacy-forward entry for ticketed events, VIP area, staff access points and more.”

Facial authentication complements Janam’s existing credentialing capabilities, including support for Apple Wallet and Google Smart Tap. The XT4 is equipped with a Qualcomm Dragonwing octa-core processor, to deliver immediate image processing that can accurately validate guests in less than one second.

The device enables organizations to quickly and easily add face biometric reading to the single device most of them already use to scan barcodes, QR codes and NFC wallet passes. It is “ideally suited to power facial authentication software in the field – both as a standalone mobile device and when docked in a super cost-effective mobile pedestal like Janam’s GTX.”

The GTX mobile entry pedestal provides a single platform to validate all major credential types – barcodes, QR codes, digital wallet passes and face biometrics – which can be installed as mobile kiosks.

“Anyone taking a flight these days knows that face biometrics is growing swiftly as a reliable means of access control,” says Harry B. Lerner, CEO of Janam Technologies, which was founded in 2006 and acquired by HID in 2022. “We are thrilled that our new XT4 supports Wicket’s robust facial authentication platform for venue access, expanding what our customers can do with a single device and future-proofing them for approaching technology trends.”

Alastair Partington, CEO of Wicket, says the company is committed to making access to live events quicker, safer and seamless. “By bringing our facial authentication platform to Janam’s XT4 and GTX, venues can now deliver a truly frictionless, privacy-first entry experience without the burden of costly or complex infrastructure. It’s a practical step forward for stadiums, arenas and festivals looking to serve their guests with greater efficiency and confidence.”

Wicket tackles facial authentication for AFL’s Geelong Cats

The Janam partnership continues a run of wins for Wicket. Earlier this month it announced a full biometric ticketing integration at GMHBA Stadium in Victoria, home to Aussie rules football club the Geelong Cats. The program began as a pilot and has now been expanded into an official express entry program, with dedicated express lanes using Wicket’s facial authentication technology.

A release from Wicket says the Cats were inspired by what they saw of the company’s deployment during the Australian Open tennis grand slam in January.

The Australian Football League (AFL) club says it has seen a steady increase in members opting into the program: “during Geelong’s 10 AFL home games this season at GMHBA Stadium, use of the Express Members Lane has seen an increase of 500 percent.”

Wicket’s Partington says “the adoption and positive fan reaction to the Express Members Lane shows how thoughtful use of technology can improve the fan experience – making it simpler, faster, and more seamless.”

Also in August, Wicket waded into The Swamp at the University of Florida (AKA Ben Hill Griffin Stadium), which is installing the firm’s biometric system at six gates for home games of the Florida Gators football team. And it announced an integration with Validar, a provider of technology and badge credentials for events.

Article Topics

biometrics | face biometrics | facial authentication | Janam Technologies | Wicket