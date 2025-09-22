Auror jumps into retail FRT, as its license plate recognition software goes on trial

After supplying retailers with its license plate recognition technology, New Zealand’s security company Auror is preparing to offer live facial recognition (LFR) for preventing shoplifting and other retail crimes.

The biometric matching technology will be provided by third-party companies, according to Nick McDonnell, Auror’s global head of Risk.

The system will scan the faces of shoppers entering the store against a watchlist of known risky individuals. If no match is found, the biometric information is deleted.

“Safeguards built into the system as well to make sure we’re protecting the privacy of the good people who haven’t actually offended in the stores,” McDonnell said in an interview with Radio New Zealand (RNZ).

The watchlist will not be shared between different retailers or law enforcement – a fact that the company has especially highlighted. The police’s use of Auror’s automated number-plate recognition (ANPR) technology is currently being examined by the country’s Court of Appeal.

Police have been using the ANPR system about 250,000 times a year – nearly 700 times a day – to investigate retail and other crime, including gang activity. The software is commonly found outside big retailers and gas stations.

Despite the court’s scrutiny, Auror is keen to deploy its facial recognition system at a time when the country’s regulators and government seem more open to the technology.

In June, New Zealand’s Privacy Commissioner ruled that the facial recognition system used by supermarket chain Foodstuffs is compliant with the Privacy Act. Immediately after, a dozen large retailers and two telecom providers announced intentions to explore facial recognition.

In the meantime, the country has also officially adopted the Biometric Processing Privacy Code, laying out ground rules for businesses and organizations that handle biometric data.

In December last year, Auror met with Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith to talk about facial recognition just as the government was considering removing barriers to its use in retail settings. Goldberg ordered a review of the Privacy Act last September.

Auror raised NZ$82 million (roughly US$48.7 million) in November last year from investors such as Axon, a U.S. company that develops weapons and technology for law enforcement and military use.

Article Topics

Auror | biometric matching | biometrics | facial recognition | New Zealand | retail biometrics