Surveillance tech firm Auror raises NZ$82M for global expansion

| Abigail Opiah
New Zealand crime intelligence platform Auror has raised NZ$82 million (roughly US$48.7 million) that will be used to fund its global expansion and improve its public safety technology. The company’s lead investors include Axon Enterprise Inc., W23 Global, and Reinventure.

Australian Financial Review reports that Auror’s latest funding round brings its valuation to an estimated NZ$500 million (around $297 million). The plan, according to the company, is to use the funds to continue its growth into North America and the UK, along with further R&D investment.

“Our mission remains the same – connecting communities to stop crime; and this latest raise allows us to continue our work around the world, using technology to tackle retail crime at scale, bringing retailers and law enforcement together, and making our communities safer,” says Auror’s CEO and co-founder, Phil Thomson.

Auror’s crime intelligence platform allows retailers to track and share information on criminal activities, capturing details from CCTV footage, license plate recognition, and incident reports.

The platform, used by over half of Australia’s retailers, including Bunnings, Coles, Myer, and Woolworths, aims to modernize crime reporting by streamlining the process of gathering evidence and alerting law enforcement in real-time.

New Zealand Growth Capital Partners (NZGCP), an early investor in Auror, reduced its stake in the latest funding round to allow new outside investors to participate.

The company’s valuation has grown since its NZ$30 million raise in 2021, reflecting its expanding footprint across Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and, now, the U.S. However, Auror’s growth and data-sharing practices have drawn scrutiny. The Australian Information Commissioner launched an investigation into the platform earlier this year over privacy concerns, driven by Auror’s tracking of biometric data and license plates.

Although the Commissioner ultimately decided not to pursue the inquiry, privacy advocates continue to raise concerns. The platform’s extensive data-sharing capabilities – including car location tracking and setting alerts for specific vehicles – have sparked debate about privacy versus public safety.

Despite the platform’s success in reducing in-store theft, concerns remain over its implications for broader surveillance.

In August 2024, Australia’s privacy watchdog reached the sixth month of its investigation into Auror. Information Commissioner Angelene Falk initiated the probe on February 2, 2024, in response to concerns regarding the Auckland-based anti-crime software company’s use by Australia’s federal police.

