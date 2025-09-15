FB pixel

Brazilian parliamentary commission extends investigation into Tools for Humanity

| Masha Borak
A parliamentary commission in Brazil investigating Tools for Humanity, the company behind the digital identity project World, has approved an extension of the investigation for another 120 days.

The Iris Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI da Íris) was established by the São Paulo City Council in May to investigate Tools for Humanity for offering financial rewards in return for scanning the irises of the capital’s residents through its World ID project.

The commission’s Chair, Janaina Paschoal, announced last week that the investigation has resulted in the company admitting that the activities conducted in São Paulo were not aimed at “contributing to humanity, but rather at developing a product.”

“It’s not a crime to want to develop something for the private sector, but it’s also not right not to declare that motivation,” Paschoal said during a meeting of the group.

The committee heard arguments from civil society organization Data Privacy Brazil and the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (IDEC).

Data Privacy Brazil argued that iris scanning was conducted without transparency and expressed doubt whether the people who submitted biometrics to World truly understood the process.

To sign up for the World ID digital identity, users are required to scan their irises through the company’s Orb device and receive their “Proof of Personhood”, which guarantees they are real and unique people.

IDEC, on the other hand, stated that collecting personal data requires consent. Giving financial compensation in return to submitting iris scans puts that under doubt, according to the organization’s lawyer, Lucas Marcon.

The investigation also mapped the company’s activities inside the country.

Earlier this year, Brazil’s data watchdog, the National Data Protection Authority (ANPD), banned Tools for Humanity from offering cryptocurrency or financial compensation in exchange for biometric data. The agency ruled that financial incentives could influence people’s consent – especially if they are in a vulnerable position.

In its statement regarding the ANPD decision, the Sam Altman co-founded project argued that it is not, in fact, collecting or storing any personal data, including biometrics. The firm also claimed there was a misinformation campaign shared on social media in Brazil.

Regulators in other corners of the world, however, have also raised objections to World’s biometric data collection, citing a lack of clarity on consent and questions about the scanning of underage users.

