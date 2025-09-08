Entrust, Nasdaq, Equifax layer identity, transaction analytics to fight fraud

Global financial services companies Entrust, Nasdaq and Equifax are integrating face biometrics or behavioral analytics with transactional details to improve the effectiveness of their fraud prevention. The combination of strong identity proofing and verification with detailed fraud risk analysis is increasingly recognized as essential to protect against sophisticated attacks already seen in the wild, and new ones that are constantly emerging.

Entrust adds Mastercard data to IDV platform

Authentication firm Entrust is integrating Mastercard’s solution for analyzing behavioral, personal and device data used to prevent identity fraud.

The Entrust Identity Verification Security Platform will incorporate Mastercard Identity insights to help detect potential fraud early and automate remote onboarding for customers. Unlike other solutions that rely only on authoritative data, Mastercard’s software offers a more comprehensive analysis by applying machine learning with data from authoritative sources and historical usage, the U.S.-based firm says in a release.

“This enables the detection of unusual behavioral patterns and anomalies that signal potential fraud,” says Entrust.

Users who score low risk proceed with minimal friction, while those flagged as higher risk complete an additional identity verification step, such as a document or face biometric verification, it adds. The solution was developed by identity verification startup Ekata, which the payment giant acquired in 2021.

“Organizations have to adapt faster than ever, and this partnership helps ensure that they can leverage Mastercard’s insights through our platform to stay ahead of emerging threats,” says Minh Nguyen, vice president of Product, Identity Verification at Entrust.

Nguyen is also chief product officer at selfie biometrics provider Onfido, which Entrust acquired last year. The duo launched an authentication tool that integrates identity verification and identity and access management (IAM) to defend against fraud last year.

Onfido also helped its client, Principal Financial Group, win the 2025 CSO Awards by helping build a biometric authentication platform for the financial services company.

The digital ID verification authentication “virtually eliminated” fraudulent account registrations, while user success rates rose from 38 to 48 percent. At the same time, the percentage of users who started authentication but failed to complete it dropped from 74 to 40 percent, Melanie Bergen, business information security officer at Principal Financial, explained in a recent blog post.

Nasdaq Verafin integrates with BioCatch

Nastaq’s financial crime platform Verafin is integrating behavioral and device intelligence analytics software from BioCatch, with plans for further collaboration, including joint products.

Nasdaq Verafin offers fraud detection, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) compliance, high-risk customer management and other services for financial companies. Its fraud detection platform and consortium data network, used by 2,600 financial institutions, will initially be boosted by BioCatch’s alerts and insights, allowing them to take pre-emptive action against fraud.

In the future, the partnership is expected to include additional product integrations and co-developed fraud solutions, as well as joint research and thought leadership, according to their announcement. The duo is planning a series of webinars beginning on October 23rd.

BioCatch was recently named as one of the leaders of the behavioral biometrics and device intelligence segment in 2025 by market research firm QKS Group.

Equifax offers identity verification tool

Equifax, on the other hand, is launching an Identity Proofing feature, which includes document verification and face biometrics checks, thanks to its partnership with Incode.

The feature will be included in its identity and payments fraud platform Kount 360, allowing businesses to integrate identity verification checks in their customer journeys, the credit scoring company says in a release.

“Our customizable workflows, which integrate robust identity and fraud checks via digital signals from email and devices, enable customers to screen against sanction watchlists, check for synthetic identities, as well as use biometric and document verification to validate the account holder is who they say they are,” says Ajay Guru, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Solutions at Equifax.

