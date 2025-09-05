Hopae to become first EUDI Wallet intermediary platform

As the next year’s deadline for the introduction of the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet moves closer, the EU is facing a challenge of integrating multiple wallets from 27 member states. Digital identity software company Hopae wants to solve this issue by becoming the first EU-registered trusted intermediary platform.

The U.S.-based firm is joining identity management and cryptographic solution provider Incert in creating a service that will accept EUDI credentials and aggregate all digital identity wallets made by EU member states. The duo will take over an intermediary role, as defined under eIDAS 2.0 ARF, and become a registered Relying Party providing services to other Relying Parties.

The global eID verification platform, called Hopae Connect, will rely on eIDAS-compliant infrastructure, which is already used by some European governments. Hopae Connect, launched in June and also referred to by the company as hConnect, will allow the integration of both first-generation eIDs and the upcoming EUDI Wallet, the companies say in a release. hConnect offers over 100 eIDs and boasts 99 percent wallet compatibility. The firm expects that the platform will cover full EU eIDs by Q3 2026, with the API compliant with eIDAS 2.0, GDPR, ISO 27001 and SOC 2.

“A fully integrated ecosystem is the key to achieving seamless functionality and wide-scale usage of the EUDI wallet,” says Benoit Poletti, CEO of Incert.

Hopae will also become a Qualified Trusted Service Provider, allowing the service to support electronic attestations. The two firms expect to complete the conformity assessment and registration at the end of September 2025.

The startup, known for its collaboration with the South Korean government, is also inviting developers worldwide to work on digital identity verification and eID integration, sweetening it with a $1 million bounty.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital wallets | EU Digital Identity Wallet | Hopae | identity management | Incert | Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP)