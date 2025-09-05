FB pixel

Hopae to become first EUDI Wallet intermediary platform

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Hopae to become first EUDI Wallet intermediary platform
 

As the next year’s deadline for the introduction of the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet moves closer, the EU is facing a challenge of integrating multiple wallets from 27 member states. Digital identity software company Hopae wants to solve this issue by becoming the first EU-registered trusted intermediary platform.

The U.S.-based firm is joining identity management and cryptographic solution provider Incert in creating a service that will accept EUDI credentials and aggregate all digital identity wallets made by EU member states. The duo will take over an intermediary role, as defined under eIDAS 2.0 ARF, and become a registered Relying Party providing services to other Relying Parties.

The global eID verification platform, called Hopae Connect, will rely on eIDAS-compliant infrastructure, which is already used by some European governments. Hopae Connect, launched in June and also referred to by the company as hConnect, will allow the integration of both first-generation eIDs and the upcoming EUDI Wallet, the companies say in a release. hConnect offers over 100 eIDs and boasts 99 percent wallet compatibility. The firm expects that the platform will cover full EU eIDs by Q3 2026, with the API compliant with eIDAS 2.0, GDPR, ISO 27001 and SOC 2.

“A fully integrated ecosystem is the key to achieving seamless functionality and wide-scale usage of the EUDI wallet,” says Benoit Poletti, CEO of Incert.

Hopae will also become a Qualified Trusted Service Provider, allowing the service to support electronic attestations. The two firms expect to complete the conformity assessment and registration at the end of September 2025.

The startup, known for its collaboration with the South Korean government, is also inviting developers worldwide to work on digital identity verification and eID integration, sweetening it with a $1 million bounty.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

AB Circle card readers certified for Japan’s fused digital ID, driver’s license

AB Circle has thrown its weight behind Japan’s “MyNa License” initiative, which combines the existing My Number card and driver’s…

 

EU launches consultations on AI Act Code of Practice on transparency

The EU wants to help AI system developers and providers stay compliant with the AI Act. This is why it…

 

Amartha launches digital wallet to drive financial inclusion in Indonesia

Indonesian fintech firm, Amartha, has obtained a license and launched a digital wallet allowing it to offer digital payment services….

 

Dominican Republic new biometric passport set for October rollout

The new generation biometric passport of the Dominican Republic is likely to be released in October, according to the country’s…

 

Matica acquires Panini to strengthen secure payment portfolio, US market position

Turin, Italy-based Panini has been acquired by compatriot Matica Fintec, which provides digital identity and card issuance technologies to financial…

 

Lawmakers demand answers on ICE facial recognition app as oversight fight intensifies

Democrats on the House Committee on Homeland Security have demanded that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) turn over legal…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events