ICE awards Clearview AI $9.2M facial recognition contract

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) investigative arm has significantly expanded its reliance on controversial facial recognition technology, awarding a new multimillion-dollar contract to Clearview AI.

On September 5, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) finalized a $9.2 million deal with the New York-based company, obligating $3.75 million up front. The contract will provide Clearview’s biometric matching software for two distinct investigative missions: child sexual exploitation cases and investigations into assaults on law enforcement officers.

The purchase marks a broadening of Clearview’s role within DHS. Since 2020, the company has held smaller agreements with HSI, beginning with a $224,000 contract with the Dallas office focused on identifying child exploitation suspects.

In 2021, ICE signed a three-year, $2.3 million enterprise license deal that expanded access across the agency. The new award eclipses those earlier arrangements both in size and in scope, making Clearview a central tool for identifying suspects beyond child protection cases.

The deal follows an August 11 notice of intent from ICE to award Clearview a sole-source contract, citing what the agency described as “unique proprietary capabilities.” The notice invoked a federal acquisition rule allowing no-bid awards when only one vendor can meet government requirements.

The contract includes a one-year base period and the possibility of three one-year extensions, creating the potential for a long-term partnership valued at more than $9 million.

Clearview AI’s technology allows law enforcement to match faces against a database of billions of images scraped from the Internet has long drawn scrutiny from privacy advocates and lawmakers.

Critics have warned that the software’s reach risks turning every online photo into potential law enforcement fodder without individuals’ consent. Civil liberties organizations have also challenged the government’s practice of awarding such contracts without competition or public debate, raising concerns about transparency and oversight.

Homeland security officials argue that Clearview’s tools are vital for investigations that involve high volumes of digital evidence, especially in crimes against children where rapid identification can be the difference between rescuing or losing victims.

The expansion into identifying individuals accused of attacking officers underscores the government’s growing reliance on biometric surveillance not only for targeted child exploitation cases but also for broader criminal investigations.

The award arrives as federal agencies increasingly embed facial recognition systems into their operations, even as Congress and state legislatures debate guardrails on the technology.

While Clearview has defended its practices as lawful and indispensable to law enforcement, the size and scope of this new contract are likely to intensify calls for stricter limits on how federal agencies procure and deploy biometric tools.

