London police target video analytics as part of £25M digital market strategy

London’s Metropolitan Police has published a notice of a planned procurement as it stands up a new “Dynamic Market” for technologies that can help deliver on its promise of a transformation to “Precise Policing.” The police force, the UK’s largest, has a budget of 25 million pounds (approximately US$33.9 million) set aside to cover a five-year period running from November 28 of this year to the same date in 2030.

The Met wants to establish a new delivery model, procurement framework, and rapid prototyping method to deliver its new digital vision. The announcement alludes to “a series of prioritized initiatives” under the Met’s “Digital Data and Technology strategy.” That strategy centers around “Foundation, Data, Transformation, Efficiency & Resiliency, Capabilities, and Ways of Working,” the notice says.

The capabilities sought under Precise Policing Phase 2 include software development and testing services, agentic AI, video processing and other tools for automation, video processing and analytics including object detection and identification, and cybersecurity products and services. Video searches and redaction are among target use cases for the next 18 months, along with a digital asset management system and situational awareness software.

Requests to participate in the market can be submitted through October 16, 2025, and the estimated award decision date is October 31.

