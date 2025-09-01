Overseas Swiss gives the thumbs up to national e-ID Act

The Council of the Swiss Abroad has passed a resolution in favor of the new Electronic Identity Act, which will be put to the vote on September 28.

According to the Council, creating a state digital identity is crucial to developing digital government and easing political participation, such as electronic voting and adding digital signatures for initiatives and referendums, reports Swiss Info.

More than one hundred international delegates gathered for the inaugural session of the newly formed legislature, welcomed by National Council President Maja Riniker. Of the 120 Council members, 71 are new appointees. The council represents more than 826,000 Swiss citizens residing abroad.

A revised digital identity law is set for a national vote on September 28, following the rejection of an earlier proposal in 2021. That initial version faced criticism for granting excessive control to private companies, which would issue the electronic proof of identity. The new bill places the system entirely under public management, to be issued by federal authorities, and data stored in a decentralized method.

If the digital ID is accepted by voters, it will be introduced in the third quarter of 2026 at the earliest. A trial version of the app can be downloaded for testing here.

Currently, Swiss citizens must present a physical identity card or passport to verify their identity, even if they live abroad. The proposed electronic ID would allow them to do so digitally, eliminating the need for physical documents.

Use of the electronic ID will remain voluntary. While public authorities and entities carrying out official functions will be required to accept it, traditional forms of identification will continue to be valid.

The legislation includes strict safeguards to protect user privacy. When a digital ID is verified, authorities and companies will only be permitted to access the specific data necessary for that transaction. For example, someone confirming they are of legal age to buy alcohol would not disclose their full date of birth, only a confirmation that they are over 18.

Any misuse of the system can be reported to the justice ministry, which is tasked with conducting appropriate investigations.

Applicants can request their digital ID online via the Federal Office of Police by uploading a scanned copy of their identity document. Their identity will then be verified through an online video call before the new e-ID is issued.

Alternatively, those who prefer an in-person process can apply at a cantonal identity documents office, while Swiss citizens living abroad may do so at their nearest consulate. The digital ID is stored via a user’s smartphone.

Despite broad parliamentary support, as both chambers passed the legislation by a large majority, a referendum was triggered after the “No to the e-ID Law” committee submitted 55,344 signatures opposing the bill. There have been multiple referenda on the e-ID.

All governing parties back the new e-ID initiative. In a rare display of unity, six parties spanning the political spectrum — from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, the centre-right Radical-Liberal Party and the Centre Party, the centrist Liberal Green Party, to the left-wing Social Democratic Party and Greens — have joined forces to support the initiative.

Opposition to the law comes from a coalition of smaller groups, including the Pirate Party, the youth wing of the Swiss People’s Party, the ultra-conservative Federal Democratic Union, and grassroots movements such as Friends of the Constitution, Aufrecht Schweiz, and critics of the government’s Covid-19 policies. The “no” campaign argues that the law poses risks to personal data protection.

Article Topics

digital ID | e-ID | identity management | legislation | Switzerland