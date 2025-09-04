Regula releases more powerful forensic evidence, latent biometrics collection tool

An upgraded forensic evidence collection tool has been introduced by Regula to enable high-precision detection and documentation of evidence at crime scenes.

The forensic light kit consists of a capture device with onboard filters, UV, blue, infrared and white light sources, viewing goggles with light filters and a mounting system. It can be used to capture trace evidence of bloodstains, gunshot residue, fingerprint biometrics, bodily fluids, hair and fibers and accelerants, the company says. Direct feedback from customers led the company to upgrade the capture device to a more powerful smartphone, introduce a new filter for detecting bodily fluids and design an optional backpack for easier transportation.

The company says the 3116M is optimized for both fieldwork and lab-based forensic analysis. The hardware is now fully integrated with Regula Forensic Studio for enhanced analysis and streamlined report generation in laboratory scenarios, according to the announcement.

The new and integrated version of the Regula 3116M forensic light kit for crime scene investigation can be used to capture and process images, annotate those images, markup and overlay images, place visual pointers and apply metadata through the Regula mobile app.

“We’ve built the Regula 3116M with one goal in mind: to give forensic professionals a portable tool that doesn’t compromise on accuracy or usability,” says Regula Director of Hardware Engineering Alex Lewanowicz. “This update isn’t just about better hardware; it’s about smarter workflows. Thanks to the seamless integration with Regula Forensic Studio, the 3116M isn’t just a light source, but a vital part of a unified investigative system.”

Regula upgraded its Forensic Studio software last year for faster, more efficient data processing.

