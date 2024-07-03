Regula revamps Forensic Studio, elevates IDV accuracy and usability

Regula has enhanced its Regula Forensic Studio operating system to better serve the needs of forensic experts. The updated system now features a more user-friendly interface and improved architecture for ID verification.

A key improvement is the integration of Regula Document Reader SDK for automated ID verification. The automation enables quick verification of various document types, including data validation from MRZs, RFID chips, and barcodes, while also conducting security checks within seconds, the company claims.

Furthermore, the integration with the Information Reference System (IRS) streamlines the comparison of examined documents with reference images from the database. To enhance the efficiency of document examination, the system now supports automatic adjustment of the device’s light source to correspond with the reference sample.

“The updated Regula Forensic Studio software has become notably faster and more efficient. It reflects feedback from external forensic experts and our customers and incorporates features designed to address specific use cases and improve operations,” says Ihar Kliashchou, chief technology officer at Regula.

The automation of repetitive tasks for forensic experts can significantly streamline the verification process, making it more efficient. The new upgrade will allow the creation of macros to automate these tasks, such as verifying multiple banknotes by recording the sequence of checks for one and applying it to the rest.

Regula Forensic Studio is currently bundled with the company’s forensic devices, ensuring that it is ready for immediate use. The software is designed to work with all Regula devices within a forensic lab. The updated software is also compatible with the latest Regula 4308, a dual-video spectral comparator.

“The user-centric approach helps us boost the functionality of our solutions and meet the evolving needs of our customers in the most efficient way,” Kliashchou adds.

Some of the usability enhancements include multi-screen support, colored image superimposition, and pseudocolor visualization, among others.

Importantly, the upgrade encompasses automated detection of Machine Identification Code (MIC), which identifies yellow-dot patterns left by color laser printers to identify the source of printed documents in document verification.

The Department of Questioned Documents, a state-level forensic institution in Tabasco, Mexico, has recently incorporated Regula 4308 for document authentication and other verification tasks.

Article Topics

accuracy | document verification | forensics | identity verification | Regula | user experience