Seamfix joins TM Forum to boost trusted digital ID services offering

Seamfix says it will use its membership of the TM Forum to strengthen its trusted digital identity services portfolio to existing and new customers.

TM Forum is a global alliance of more than 800 telecommunications and technology companies working in the connectivity ecosystem to influence the future of digital transformation.

As a company offering trusted services, Seamfix said in a recent announcement that the Forum community will provide it the opportunity to “continue to deliver secure digital identity, fraud prevention, and access management solutions that help telcos, governments, enterprises protect users, strengthen trust and accelerate digital adoption.”

Among other things, Seamfix will be able to enhance collaboration on Catalyst projects and innovations, access and adopt global best practices through the Open Digital Framework, showcase its solutions to a broader global audience, take part in working and groups and other events on setting up trusted digital ID systems, and expand their network of ecosystem partners.

Per the company, being part of TM Forum underscores their commitment to “driving the future of secure digital services, shaping global identity standards and building strong partnerships that deliver real impact across industries.”

It is sure the move will also boost its “brand credibility, global visibility, and influence.”

Seamfix provides identity services for clients including telecoms and baking customers in a number of African countries.

The company is of the conviction that trusted digital identity can contribute to unlocking Africa’s real digital economy potential, as its CEO Chimezie Emewulu told Biometric Update in an interview last year.

It also plans to reach at least one billion users with its digital ID verification and trust services package in the next five years.

Article Topics

digital identity | National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) | Nigeria | Seamfix