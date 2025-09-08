Synolo forms 3 partnerships to distribute infant fingerprint biometrics in Brazil

Synolo Biometrics has formed commercial partnerships with a trio of companies that are already established as biometrics providers in Brazil to expand market access to its Neo fingerprint scanner for newborns, infants and children.

The company says it selected Golden, Montreal and TechMag for leadership in key sectors and geographies within the Brazilian market, and broad access to public and private customers in ID and healthcare. The three are the charter members of the new Synolo Solutions Provider Program launched by the company to expand its footprint in the Brazilian market, and led by its team in São Paulo.

Synolo has already been working with all three for some time, CEO Gregg Scott told Biometric Update in an interview ahead of the announcement, “but somewhat in stealth mode.” One of the three has already placed a production order, Scott says.

Brazil is emerging as the world’s first major market for infant biometrics, due to a policy to register births biometrically.

The Neo was certified by the FBI for the PIV specification in April, though the agency notes that the testing was confined to two-dimensional fingerprint images, and that the scanner is “not for use with CJIS systems.”

Golden is a technology distributor specializing in the public sector. Montreal is a systems integrator based in Brazil that serves the civil identification, public security, healthcare, and financial services sectors. TechMag focusses on identification technologies, including fingerprint biometric scanners, facial recognition systems and customized authentication services. The firm serves financial services, healthcare, public security, education and enterprise organizations.

“Expanding access to infant and child biometric identification in Brazil is a top strategic priority for Synolo,” Scott says in the announcement. “We have carefully selected Golden, Montreal, and TechMag as our partners because of their strong local presence and deep expertise required to deploy Synolo Neo across Bazil’s civil-ID, healthcare, and border control markets, advancing our mission to deliver secure, reliable, lifelong identification from birth through adulthood.”

Montreal has ABIS contracts in multiple states where Synolo is running POCs, and is well established in the country as the supplier of Dermalog’s biometric technology, Business Development Manager Rafael Lucchesi tells Biometric Update.

As a mobile biometric scanner, the Neo is also getting a positive reception from police and government bodies in Brazil that need to identify people in the field, according to Lucchesi, raising other potential market opportunities.

The company plans to attend the Brazilian Digital Citizenship Congress 2025 later this month to engage with its partners and potential customers.

Synolo will also attend Identity Week America this week in Washington, D.C.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | birth registration | Brazil | civil registration | digital identity | infant biometrics | Synolo