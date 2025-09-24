FB pixel

Targeted KYC software introduced by Advance.AI for Web3, Alloy for always

KYC requirements are something of a moving target, between shifts in the way people perform transactions online and the regulations that govern them. Advance.AI and Alloy have each launched new software to target specific areas of KYC compliance; crypto and Web3 interactions in the former case, ensuring ongoing compliance in the latter.

Advance.AI goes after crypto, Web3

Advance.AI has launched AdvanGuard, which it says is a unified KYC platform tailored for the crypto and Web3 sector. It integrates ID verification, biometric authentication, and liveness detection, with upcoming features like AML watchlist screening and FATF travel rule compliance.

AdvanGuard enables scalable KYC customization across jurisdictions, segmented onboarding for varied customer profiles, and operational efficiency by reducing reliance on multiple providers. It enhances security through holistic risk and transaction analysis, while delivering a smooth, frictionless user experience with 99 percent detection accuracy.

Dong Shou, Advance.AI’s co-founder, emphasized the platform’s role in helping crypto businesses onboard users in seconds, combat deepfakes, and scale securely.

BingX, an early adopter, notes AdvanGuard’s ability to handle diverse document types and compliance needs across its 20 million users. Advance.AI also supports platforms like Indodax and Nanovest in Southeast Asia.

Alloy does KYC perpetually

Alloy has launched a perpetual Know Your Customer (pKYC) solution powered by AI, designed to help financial institutions and fintechs enhance customer experience, meet evolving compliance demands, and combat financial crime.

Unlike traditional periodic KYC reviews, Alloy’s pKYC combines scheduled refreshes with real-time responsiveness to third- and first-party data. Its dynamic customer risk assessment (CRA) can be re-run instantly when suspicious activity or changes to personal data occur. Partnerships with agentic AI providers Parcha and Greenlite further automate compliance workflows and accelerate customer reviews.

The solution enables faster decision-making, higher straight-through-processing rates, and scalable fraud prevention by sharing real-time signals from Alloy’s partner network. With regulatory complexity rising, Alloy’s 2025 State of UK Fraud Report found that 93 percent of UK fintech leaders fear reputational damage and penalties from fraud. European regulators now expect KYC to be dynamic and lifecycle-based, requiring institutions to adapt policies across jurisdictions and products.

To support automated compliance checks, Alloy has also introduced electronic ID (eID) verification, allowing clients to integrate digital identity wallets into KYC workflows. This streamlines authentication, boosts conversion rates, and unlocks expansion into markets where eID verification is becoming mandatory.

