Trump’s second term drives a biometric spending boom on the border

When Donald Trump returned to the presidency in January, it was clear from the start that immigration enforcement would again define his administration. What was less clear was the sheer scale and speed with which his team would mobilize contracts, legal changes, and congressional dollars to build out a biometric border regime.

In just nine months, facial recognition, mobile fingerprinting, and back-end identity platforms have shifted from pilots and prototypes into an expanding federal infrastructure. What emerges is not only a spending spree, but also a deeper entanglement of lobbying, private surveillance firms, and political messaging designed to cloak enforcement technologies in the language of civic virtue and democratic order.

The scaffolding for a biometric expansion was already in place. The H-1B/L-1 visa fee authority, first created in 2016 and extended through fiscal year 2027, allows the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to funnel visa fees into a nationwide biometric entry-exit system. On paper, the authority could provide as much as a billion dollars in funding. In practice, receipts have been anemic.

According to Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) March 2025 spend plan, actual collections came to $28.3 million in FY 2021, $26 million in FY 2022, $12.9 million in FY 2023, and $16.67 million in FY 2024. Compared to projected needs, these numbers are a rounding error. CBP officials bluntly told Congress that without additional appropriations, the program might have to be shuttered when the fee authority expires in 2027.

And there is another glitch in this system. This month Trump ordered H-1B visas to be restricted except for cases where petitions are “accompanied or supplemented” by a $100,000 payment. Many employers will simply not pay $100,000 per petition, meaning far fewer H-1B approvals, and thus far fewer $4,000 fees flowing into the biometric account. The baseline stream of ~$15–28M/year could shrink sharply, perhaps to single-digit millions.

DHS and Congress will need to clarify statutory authority, as the existing law caps the surcharge at $4,000/$4,500. An executive order alone cannot redirect $100,000 per petition into the biometric fund without amending the statute or creating a separate Treasury account.

Unless Congress amends the Immigration and Nationality Act, the $100,000 payments may not be legally earmarked for biometrics. They could be treated as general Treasury receipts, or as a separate discretionary fund. If so, the biometric entry-exit program would continue to rely on its weak $4,000 fee stream, meaning the order paradoxically starves it of money by reducing petition volume without channeling new revenue.

Congress has, however, signaled it will not let the program die. The FY 2025 DHS appropriations report required CBP to provide cost estimates, spend plans, and lifecycle models for biometric exit.

The intent is to track money more closely, but the effect is to normalize biometric exit as a “program of record” within CBP’s budget structure. Instead of one-off pilots, biometric capture is now embedded in federal planning. Consequently, Trump’s meddling in the H-1B visa revenue stream is likely to force Congress to do something.

There was another watershed moment when Trump signed into law his sprawling “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” While primarily marketed as a tax package, the bill contained $165 billion in new funding for DHS spread over four years.

More than $6 billion of that was earmarked for surveillance infrastructure at the U.S.–Mexico border. At least $673 million was specifically designated for biometric systems, including facial recognition cameras, fingerprint scanners, and integrated data platforms.

Taken together, the continuing revenues from visa fees, if the monkey wrench Trump just threw in the mix can be fixed, and the July 2025 allocation will give DHS a double funding stream that could be used to backfill shortfalls and accelerate deployment.

Money, though, isn’t the only bottleneck. For years, CBP had been constrained by statutory limits that capped biometric exit pilots at 15 airports, with a smattering of land-port trials. Privacy advocates cited those limits as evidence that DHS was pushing too far, too fast when it began deploying Simplified Arrival facial recognition at dozens of gateways.

In March, the Trump administration erased those limits. DHS published an interim final rule eliminating the pilot cap and authorizing biometric exit nationwide at air, sea, and land ports. The rule also opened the door to vehicle primary inspection lanes, foreshadowing a future in which drivers exiting the United States will have their faces scanned alongside license plates and RFID passport chips.

The rule acknowledged that U.S. citizens’ images would sometimes be captured “incidentally,” and it promised deletion within 12 hours. But it imposed no parallel limits on non-citizen retention and left unanswered how often biometric data could be queried for non-immigration purposes.

The effect was immediate. CBP began soliciting industry proposals for Simplified Arrival–Vehicle, integrating facial recognition with existing plate and RFID systems. By erasing legal ambiguity, the new rule transformed a tentative technology into a procurement bonanza.

The dollars tell the story. Trump’s second term has transformed biometrics from pilot projects into national infrastructure. The numbers tell the story: a $386.3 million Office of Biometric Identity Management operations award to General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT); and a $118 million CBP task order to American Systems for independent verification and validation of CBP’s biometric programs, with about $48 million obligated so far.

Dignari, a smaller consultancy, received at least $52.9 million in task orders for identity verification and Trusted Traveler modernization, Palantir received $30 million for ImmigrationOS, and Peraton secured a delivery order for operations and development of the Traveler Verification Service, the matching software behind Simplified Arrival.

Each contract speaks to a different layer of the ecosystem, core matching software, independent testing, and enrollment or verification flows.

Meanwhile, ICE has deployed a mobile facial recognition tool known as Mobile Fortify, which lets agents snap photos in the field and check them against watchlists. Contract details remain obscure, but oversight records confirm that the system is live. Together, these contracts underscore ICE’s deepening reliance on biometrics.

Behind the contracts lies a web of lobbying and influence. Reporting this month by Mother Jones revealed that firms like Ballard Partners – run by Brian Ballard, a close Trump ally – have been instrumental in securing contracts for surveillance companies with products tailored to immigration enforcement.

BI2 Technologies, for example, has marketed biometric solutions for sheriff’s departments and local jails, while angling for ICE work. Palantir, which already holds federal surveillance contracts, has used similar channels to keep its foothold secure in Trump’s second term.

Ballard’s recent surge in clients and influence coincides with the period during which biometric and surveillance procurement is accelerating under the Trump administration.

Separate reporting by 404 Media highlighted the rhetorical strategies used by surveillance firms. Companies like Palantir and Flock Safety present themselves publicly as defenders of “democracy,” arguing that their systems promote civic order and crime reduction. In practice, those systems are deeply embedded in ICE and CBP enforcement.

Flock’s AI-driven license plate reader networks, marketed as tools for local crime prevention, have been tapped for federal immigration operations. Palantir’s platforms, branded as data integration for “governance,” are central to ICE’s detention and deportation workflows. The language of democracy becomes a corporate cloak for surveillance expansion.

What began as limited pilot programs has hardened into a national infrastructure backed by billions in taxpayer dollars, lobbying networks with direct lines to the Oval Office, and corporations eager to present surveillance as a democratic virtue.

Trump’s second term has turned border biometrics into both a political statement and a lucrative industry, one that is increasingly difficult for Congress, or any future administration, to unwind. But only if funding issues and sustainability can be worked out between now and the mid-term elections next year when the political dynamics in Washington could change dramatically.

biometric matching | biometrics | border security | CBP | DHS | digital identity | facial recognition | identity management | U.S. Government