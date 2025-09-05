FB pixel

Vouched CEO, investor talk funding, agentic AI disruption on BU podcast

CEO Horodan has terrible news for those who dream of being a notary public
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric Update Podcast  |  Biometrics News  |  Features and Interviews
Vouched CEO, investor talk funding, agentic AI disruption on BU podcast
 

Agentic AI – what can it do? Who is it for? What is its value now? And where is it going? The influx of AI agents into workflows has raised a whole set of new questions for businesses – and opened the door to new opportunities.

Recently, Seattle-headquartered digital ID firm Vouched secured a Series A funding round of 17 million dollars to address the issue. In the latest episode of the Biometric Update Podcast, BU’s managing editor Chris Burt speaks with Vouched CEO Peter Horadan and Misha Polovneff, VP of Corporate Development for BHG Financial’s Venture Group, which participated in the funding round.

“Every business is facing the same challenges,” Horadan says. “Number one, AI is a force for good and a force for bad. AI deepfakes are becoming much more prevalent. It is much easier, all of the time, to create a false identity.”

Easily available physical ID enables synthetic identity fraud in the employment space, in healthcare, and on a personal level, in which fraudsters scam people with AI deepfakes of their kids or grandkids. Meanwhile, as AI agents populate the virtual workspace and perform more tasks on behalf of humans, the threat surface grows, increasing the need for secure KYA solutions.

Listen below to hear more about how mobile identity verification will lead to a shakeup in cybersecurity and e-commerce, where biometrics and mobile driver’s licenses fit, and why the figure of the notary public is on borrowed time.

Listen now: SpotifyAppleYouTubePodbean

Runtime: 37:05

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

OneID becomes first certified Holder Service Provider under DIATF

UK identity service OneID has announced its certification under the newly authorised Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) 0.4 Gamma version….

 

Russian banks respond to boom in biometrics adoption

Biometric technologies are being adopted faster than expected in Russia, as over the past year, the number of submitted biometric…

 

RealSense integrates AI cameras with Nvidia’s platforms

Computer vision technology firm RealSense plans to integrate its depth-sensing AI cameras with Nvidia’s robotics platforms, allowing developers to enhance…

 

Australian consult on age checks for social media shows common themes

Australia’s eSafety Commissioner has released documents summarizing the results of public consultations on how best to implement social media age…

 

Misconfigured servers expose 252 million identity records across seven nations

A vast trove of more than 252 million identity records has been found exposed on the open Internet in what…

 

UK OSA rollout offers lessons for US lawmakers on trust, communication

The current debate over the UK’s Online Safety Act provides a useful illustration of how two key pillars of a…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events