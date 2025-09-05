Vouched CEO, investor talk funding, agentic AI disruption on BU podcast

Agentic AI – what can it do? Who is it for? What is its value now? And where is it going? The influx of AI agents into workflows has raised a whole set of new questions for businesses – and opened the door to new opportunities.

Recently, Seattle-headquartered digital ID firm Vouched secured a Series A funding round of 17 million dollars to address the issue. In the latest episode of the Biometric Update Podcast, BU’s managing editor Chris Burt speaks with Vouched CEO Peter Horadan and Misha Polovneff, VP of Corporate Development for BHG Financial’s Venture Group, which participated in the funding round.

“Every business is facing the same challenges,” Horadan says. “Number one, AI is a force for good and a force for bad. AI deepfakes are becoming much more prevalent. It is much easier, all of the time, to create a false identity.”

Easily available physical ID enables synthetic identity fraud in the employment space, in healthcare, and on a personal level, in which fraudsters scam people with AI deepfakes of their kids or grandkids. Meanwhile, as AI agents populate the virtual workspace and perform more tasks on behalf of humans, the threat surface grows, increasing the need for secure KYA solutions.

Listen below to hear more about how mobile identity verification will lead to a shakeup in cybersecurity and e-commerce, where biometrics and mobile driver’s licenses fit, and why the figure of the notary public is on borrowed time.

Listen now: Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Podbean

Runtime: 37:05

