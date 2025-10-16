AiPrise secures $12.5M Series A funding for its KYC and KYB streamlining mission

AiPrise, a startup developing an operating system for global compliance, has raised $12.5 million in Series A funding to fuel its aim of changing how businesses onboard customers across borders.

The round was led by Headline, with participation from Y Combinator, SixThirty Ventures, Correlation Ventures, and a group of angel investors. “Global companies shouldn’t have to rebuild compliance infrastructure every time they expand into a new country,” says Chaitanya Sarda, co-founder and CEO of AiPrise.

“We’re thrilled to have the support from Headline, who made a dozen introductions to companies in their network. With this Series A funding, we’re expanding our product and team to meet growing demand. Our goal is to give companies a single, intelligent layer for onboarding and compliance so they can focus on growth while we handle the complexity behind the scenes.”

AiPrise was founded in 2022, graduating Y Combinator’s Summer batch that year, and has grown to serve over 150 global customers with a 40-person team. Its platform supports enterprises such as Bridge (a Stripe company) and D.Local, helping them reduce onboarding times from weeks to minutes in more than 150 countries.

AiPrise says it addresses the complexity of cross-border compliance through orchestration, offering a full-stack solution that combines data from over 80 local registries, advanced decisioning and case management tools, with AI agents that automate reviews and accelerate resolution.

Speaking in an interview with Biometric Update in 2023, Sarda said his company focused on local needs while keeping an eye on emerging markets, such as Brazil and Mexico, all over the world. “We realized that there are smaller companies in each of these geographies which understand every single data format, document format, understands the nuances, understand what kinds of fraud are people doing in these geographies, and they have built technologies according to that,” Sarda said.

The startup offers a modular, composable platform that integrates with existing systems. This allows enterprises to launch in new markets quickly while maintaining consistent verification and fraud controls, according to AiPrise.

“When we first met AiPrise, it was clear they weren’t just building another KYC tool,” says Headline’s founding partner Thomas Gieselmann. “They’re building the orchestration layer global companies need to operate confidently. By converting several prospective customers, we connected them with paying customers. AiPrise has shown both strong product-market fit and the urgency of the problem they’re solving.”

The funding comes amid a broader shift toward default global expansion, where companies require compliance partners able to adapt to diverse regulatory environments and emerging fraud risks. Cofounder and co-CEO Rushabh Shah outlined the company’s vision: “Compliance should empower growth, not hold it back. With this funding, we’re building a smarter, unified platform that transforms fragmented, manual processes into secure, scalable solutions.”

