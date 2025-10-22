FB pixel

BIO-key unveils new USB fingerprint scanner with liveness and faster image capture

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition  |  Liveness Detection
BIO-key International, a provider of biometric-based Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, has unveiled its new EcoID III USB fingerprint biometrics scanner.

The device introduces features including liveness detection, faster image capture, and compliance with key industry standards. It’s being positioned as a cost-effective option for secure biometric authentication across enterprise environments.

The EcoID III supports Windows Hello and Windows Hello for Business, enabling FIDO2 platform authentication on desktops, thin clients, and docking stations. It is interoperable with more than 30 fingerprint scanners already integrated into BIO-key’s PortalGuard and Passkey:YOU IAM platforms.

Designed to reject presentation attacks and spoofing attempts, the scanner incorporates liveness detection and anti-spoofing capabilities. Its maker promises reliable performance in bright sunlight and wet conditions. The device features LED-guided, 360-degree finger placement for fast and intuitive image capture, while encrypted device-to-host communication and application locking offers end-to-end protection.

EcoID III meets FBI Fingerprint Acquisition Profile (FAP 20) standards for image quality and complies with NIST’s Personal Identity Verification (PIV) requirements for federal employees and contractors. It also holds certification from Nigeria’s NIBSS for biometric quality.

“EcoID III significantly lowers the price point of high-quality fingerprint scanners meeting rigorous quality standards such as FBI FAP 20, PIV and NIBSS, making strong, convenient biometrics accessible to more organizations,” says Jim Sullivan, BIO-key SVP of Strategy and Chief Legal Officer.

“By pairing encrypted device-to-host communications with liveness detection, EcoID III gives enterprises a fast, more secure way to authenticate users without phones or tokens. We’re already delivering the first volume orders to our government customers.”

