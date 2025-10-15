BixeLab joins FIDO Face Verification program, certifies Aware

Aware has received FIDO Alliance Certification for Face Verification, gaining recognition for its identity verification tech including liveness detection and facial matching capabilities.

The certification affirms that Aware’s identity verification platform meets the FIDO Alliance’s standards for biometric performance, security and fairness. Testing was conducted by BixeLab — which recently revealed a new contract, CTO and facility — is one of only three labs globally accredited to evaluate biometric systems under the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) NVLAP program.

“FIDO’s Face Verification Certification represents a powerful step toward a passwordless future built on trust, accuracy, and strong security,” said Ajay Amlani, CEO of Aware, Inc. “Earning this certification demonstrates not only our technological excellence but our deep commitment to transparency and innovation in biometrics.”

Amlani is delivering the closing keynote at the FIDO Alliance’s Authenticate 2025 Conference in Carlsbad, California, on Wednesday, October 15 at 3:20 p.m. PDT.

In independent testing, Aware’s system achieved a zero percent False Non-Match Rate and zero percent Bona Fide Presentation Classification Error Rate, while successfully detecting over 1,000 sophisticated presentation attacks — including morphs, deepfakes and masks — with a spoof accept rate of just 1.05 percent.

Amid rising threats from AI-generated deepfakes and growing demands for inclusive, bias-mitigated authentication, FIDO’s Face Verification Certification ensures that biometric systems can accurately match a user’s selfie to official identity documents, such as passports or driver’s licenses, while resisting spoofing and injection attacks.

The certification also aligns with FIDO’s broader mission to reduce reliance on passwords by promoting strong, user-friendly authentication. When combined with passkeys — cryptographic credentials that replace traditional passwords — certified biometric systems like Aware’s enable seamless, phishing-resistant login experiences that can enhance both security and accessibility.

Certifications like FIDO’s are becoming foundational to initiatives such as the European Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI Wallet) with the framework emphasizing privacy, interoperability and strong assurance. Standards and certifications can help build trusted digital identity ecosystems.

FIDO Face Verification program expands

FIDO’s Face Verification Certification program launched last May as a way for vendors to provide independent assurance of the accuracy and lack of bias in their remote biometric identity verification systems. iProov’s Dynamic Liveness was the first technology certified.

BixeLab is the fourth lab to join the program, which launched with Ingenium Biometrics and TÜV Informationstechnik (TÜV Nord Group) as testing partners, and added Fime earlier this year.. In addition to its NVLAP and FIDO accreditations, BixeLab was the first in the world accredited by NIST for biometric bias testing against the ISO/IEC 19795-10:2024 standard.

“Through this certification program, Aware has demonstrated leadership in developing technology that not only performs to the highest standards, but also advances equity and accountability in biometric identity verification,” says Ted Dunstone, CEO of BixeLab.

