Dating app Smitten with Signicat’s eID verification to stop fake profiles

Tired of fake profiles, scams and catfishing on dating apps? The creators of dating app Smitten seem to be, which is why the platform is becoming the first to introduce user verification through a national electronic identity (eID).

The technology is provided by digital identity firm Signicat, which will integrate Swedish BankID, an online identification system developed by Swedish banks and used by 99.9 percent of all adult Swedes.

Sweden will become the first market to allow Smitten users to verify their identity and age through BankID. Once verified, users can choose to interact only with other verified profiles. The identity verification option will create a safer and more transparent dating experience, according to Smitten’s CEO, David Simonarson.

“Verifying both identity and age ensures that everyone using Smitten meets our age requirements and that minors are protected, while the option to match only with verified profiles gives people confidence that the connections they make are genuine: with real trust and control,” he says in an announcement.

Founded in Iceland by Simonarson and Asgeir Visir, Smitten is targeting Gen-Z users with features such as mini-games and double dating profiles. The app is currently present in large cities across Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Iceland.

The platform’s move towards eID verification comes amid an increase in sophisticated deception and fraud enabled by the rise of generative AI.

“Bringing BankID-verified profiles to Smitten is a breakthrough for the dating app space; it delivers bank-grade trust and empowers users to decide who they interact with,” says Sofia Busck, Signicat’s manager for the Swedish market.

BankID is considered to be the most widely adopted voluntary digital ID scheme in the world. As of February 2025, the platform has 8.6 million users, who can access services from 20 different industries. The app’s owner, Finansiell ID-Teknik BID, is also planning to expand the platform beyond Scandinavia.

Sustainable growth recognized

The Financial Times and Statista are also smitten with Signicat, ogling the company’s sustained growth over the last decade in particular. The pan-European digital identity service provider has been named to the “Europe’s Long-Term Growth Champions” 2026 list for the second consecutive year.

Signicat CEO Asger Hattel invoked the company’s recent acquisition of Inverid and its NFC-based identity verification capabilities as part of its strengthened position in Europe’s digital identity market, just as Inverid executives told Biometric Update at the time..

“Targeted acquisitions and active participation in Europe’s regulatory initiatives have further strengthened our position,” added Hattel. “This long-term approach ensures we are ready to address emerging challenges such as AI-driven identity fraud, while continuing to deliver compliant, secure, and scalable solutions across Europe.”

Last year’s rankings reflected Signicat’s 37 percent compound annual growth rate and 2023 revenues of 96.5 million euros (approximately US$111.6 million).

