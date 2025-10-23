eTrue claims impressive accuracy for dual iris and face biometrics laptop camera

FB pixel

| Masha Borak
A U.S.-based company says it has launched a new multimodal biometric webcam and software that ensures high accuracy by capturing dual iris and face images.

eTrue Technology, a part of Personavera LLC, has presented its Fusioncam, a more accurate, significantly smaller and cheaper product compared to traditional iris and face biometric solutions, according to the firm. The camera is designed to be mounted on a laptop and connects through USB to deliver “a minimum of 20-zeros (FAR<1E-20) of biometric accuracy,” eTrue says in a release.

These false acceptance rates exceed the expectations for national- and global-scale programs, the company says.

“The goal was to engineer an iris camera stretching the field of view into a full-face cam too, while still preserving high iris accuracy,” says Personavera founder and biometric technology developer Michael Braithwaite.

The company says that the product can be used in banking, patient identification, login, government services and benefit access, and other applications.

“Test data supports the universal mean fusion performance will exceed 50 zeros, or FARμ (mu) less than 1E-50, again with FRR near 1 percent,” adds Braithwaite.

Authentication takes four seconds or less, the company says, with the higher end of the average time mostly taken for subjects wearing glasses.

