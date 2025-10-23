Iris ID unveils iCAM TD200 for portable dual iris and face biometric capture

Iris recognition company Iris ID has launched the iCAM TD200, a handheld camera designed to capture dual iris and facial biometrics simultaneously in under two seconds.

Iris ID says the iCAM TD200 is engineered for speed, accuracy and portability; with the device aimed at identity programs and security applications operating in demanding environments.

“As identity and security programs evolve to balance privacy, compliance, and operational speed, the iCAM TD200 represents the next step in accessible, high-performance biometric capture,” says Mohammed Murad, Chief Revenue Officer and VP of Iris ID. “It replaces the need for a separate face camera, allowing operators to process both biometrics quickly and seamlessly.”

The iCAM TD200 captures left and right iris images along with a high-quality facial image in a single session, meeting ISO/IEC biometric standards for face and iris recognition. Its lightweight design and intuitive interface make it suitable for field use, while a built-in LCD screen provides real-time feedback to guide user positioning and confirm image quality—reducing operator error and training time.

Designed for versatility, the device supports mobile identity verification across a range of sectors, including border control, government ID programs, healthcare, finance, and enterprise security. It features advanced power management, USB connectivity, and an integration-ready SDK, allowing for seamless deployment without sacrificing performance.

“Organizations no longer need to choose between speed, accuracy, and usability,” Murad continued. “The iCAM TD200 delivers all three features, a complete package backed by standards compliance and robust integration support for global developers and systems.”

With the release of the iCAM TD200, Iris ID continues to expand its portfolio of biometric solutions. It previously debuted its IrisAccess iA1000 multimodal iris and face recognition access control reader at Intersec 2025 in Dubai earlier this year.

