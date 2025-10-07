imID to roll out digital ID app for streamlined IDV in Armenia

A provider of trust services in Armenia, imID, has entered into a partnership for the rollout of a digital ID mobile application that will simplify access to a wide range of public services through easier identity verification.

imID’s partnership with SK ID Solutions will entail adapting and localizing the latter’s “internationally proven split key technology within Armenia’s advanced technical infrastructure to launch the imID Digital ID App,” according to an announcement.

imID is a digital ID startup created last year by 10 Armenian Banks and three telecommunications companies to provide trusted digital ID services. SK ID Solutions, on its part, has extensive experience from the European digital identity market including Estonia which is regarded as a global leader in that domain.

The app, once live, will streamline identity verification for citizens, businesses and government institutions, allow for digital signatures which are legally binding, and also enable access to Armenia’s digital economy.

SK ID Solutions CEO, Kalev Pihl, said their many years of experience will be vital in driving Armenia’s digitalization efforts through the delivery of an app that meets international standards.

“Our experience of 20 years has led us to believe that success requires clear leadership that also connects and builds bridges in the local market, and we see imID doing exactly that. Armenia’s ambition and the potential to become a digital hub in the region, and imID’s strategic vision, makes this realistic,” Pihl stated.

“We hope that this is the first step in long and fruitful cooperation and collaboration between our two companies,” he added.

The CEO of imID, Karen Mkoyan, also commented on the importance of the collaboration.

“By combining SK ID Solutions’ global expertise with imID’s modern technical infrastructure, we are ready for the next step – bringing secure digital identity to every Armenian via our next generation Digital ID App. In close partnership with government institutions and leading private-sector players, this initiative not only enables seamless digital services today but positions Armenia as a forward-looking digital society ready to connect with the world,” said Mkoyan.

According to the partners, the tie-up will not only advance Armenia’s digital transformation journey steps further, but will also align the country with the exigencies of the EU’s eIDAS requirements and the clear the path for a cross-border interoperability system.

The collaboration between imID and SK ID Solutions comes a few months after the former completed the acquisition of a digital ID service to strengthen its portfolio.

Armenia has a contract with Idemia for the delivery of biometric passport and ID cards sometime next year as part of its digital transformation push.

Article Topics

Armenia | Armenia Mobile ID | digital ID | identity verification | imID (Armenia) | SK ID Solutions