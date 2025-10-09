Mantra Softech recognized for innovation biometric spoof detection

Indian biometrics company Mantra Softech has received official recognition from India’s national digital identity body.

A provider of biometric and identity management solutions, Mantra Softech has been honored with the Certificate of Recognition for Outstanding Contribution to Innovation in Biometric Authentication Solutions by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

The recognition highlights Mantra Softech’s pioneering development of highly accurate spoof detection technology in biometrics. “We are honored to receive this recognition from UIDAI and Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, IAS,” said a Mantra Softech spokesperson.

Mantra has developed ASIM (Anti-Spoofing Intelligence Multi-biometric System), a unified AI model trained for multi-biometric spoof detection for national ID and other high-assurance programs. The wraps were taken off ASIM at the Global Fintech Festival this week.

The spokesperson says Mantra’s spoof detection innovation, iBeta-tested iris sensor and ASIM model illustrate “India’s leadership in digital identity. These milestones will ensure biometric authentication remains resilient against evolving threats while supporting the nation’s mission for a secure, future-ready ecosystem.”

As biometric authentication becomes increasingly central to India’s digital identity infrastructure, the threat of fraudulent attempts has grown. Sectors including banking, telecom, enterprise ecosystems, as well as government, are affected. Techniques such as fake fingerprints, silicone molds, digital projection, and paper projection pose serious challenges to the integrity of biometric systems.

Mantra Softech claims it has invested significant resources into developing a solution capable of detecting and preventing spoofing attempts in real time. The result is a spoof detection technology that combines AI-driven liveness detection with compliance to global security standards.

Deep learning models trained on extensive datasets can distinguish between real and fake biometric traits by analyzing texture, depth, and reflectivity. The solution meets ISO/IEC 30107 standards for Presentation Attack Detection (PAD), ensuring global relevance and reliability.

Spoof attempts are flagged instantly, enabling fast and secure authentication even in high-volume environments. The system also works across fingerprint, iris, face, and palm biometrics, providing a comprehensive layer of protection.

With this accuracy, Mantra Softech says it has addressed one of the biggest challenges in biometric security, ensuring that authentication systems remain trustworthy and fraud-resistant. Alongside this recognition, the company has achieved several national and global firsts. It became the first in India to receive iBeta Level-1 and Level-2 PAD certification for iris biometric sensors.

Mantra is one of a handful of companies with biometric scanners certified for Level 1 Aadhaar authentication in line with STQC’s liveness detection requirements. The company was also recognized earlier this year by India’s Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) for its in-house R&D.

It also established India’s first Spoof Lab in Ahmedabad, a dedicated facility for testing and benchmarking PAD technologies.

The recognition at Aadhaar Samvaad underscores the company’s alignment with the Indian government’s Digital India mission, which emphasizes secure, inclusive and technology-driven growth.

The certificate was presented by Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO of IAS, UIDAI, together with the UIDAI leadership team, to Hiren Bhandari, Technical Director, and Bhavyen Bhandari, Project Director, during the fourth Aadhaar Samvaad hosted by UIDAI in Hyderabad.

