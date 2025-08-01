Mantra Softech dual iris biometrics pass iBeta PAD test

The dual iris capture software and iris scanner device created by one of India’s largest technology firms, Mantra Softech, have been found compliant with the international standard for biometric Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) in testing by iBeta with Level 1 attacks.

Its Marvis Enroll v1.0 SDK and MATISX Dual Iris Scanner device achieved an Attack Presentation Classification Error Rate (APCER) of zero percent, says iBeta. The testing was conducted in February and March and involved over 900 attacks.

The Ahmedabad-headquartered firm says that its MATISX device is the only iris scanner in the world to be confirmed for liveness detection for both left and right eyes under the iBeta evaluation framework. The PAD testing was conducted following the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard.

“With this MATISX achievement, we are proud to have set a new global benchmark for IRIS recognition and liveness detection, driven by indigenous capabilities,” says Hiren Bhandari, the firm’s founder and director.

Mantra Softech says its hardware is tailored for high-assurance identity verification use cases. The company believes that using two irises instead of one ensures reliability and redundancy. Earlier this year, Mahesh Patel, the company’s principal technical architect, delivered a breakdown of the firm’s biometric hardware design at an event organized by the European Association of Biometrics (EAB)

In May, the firm extended its license for Fingerprint Cards’ iris biometrics software platform, allowing it to include it in more authentication and enrollment devices as it prepares for expansion.

Mantra plans to use the software to build applications targeting India’s Public Distribution System (PDS) and National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), banking and financial services uses such as KYC checks and SIM distribution. The company will also target national ID programs, healthcare, access control and border processing, such as electronic gates.

