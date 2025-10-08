FB pixel

OpenID to allow accredited labs to offer their conformance tests

| Masha Borak
The OpenID Foundation (OIDF) will allow accredited laboratories and other organizations to offer its conformance tests with the service scheduled to launch in the second quarter of 2026.

Identity standards body is launching the option as many countries consider adopting the OpenID Foundation’s global open standards and open source tests. The organization notes that 60 countries are already pursuing digital ID initiatives or are planning to, while 90 countries are or will be pursuing open data programs.

“This strategic investment responds to a strong demand from existing and prospective ecosystem partners who believe an accreditation option will help them meet their local regulatory requirements, foster market competition for conformance testing, and incorporate the OpenID Foundation tests within a wider conformance program,” it says.

OpenID plans to keep its existing self-certification service, which allows entities to submit a formal declaration that their deployed product or service conforms to the OpenID Connect protocol. The service has so far been used in more than 4,000 implementations from vendors as well public and private sector ecosystems in Brazil, the UK, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and the U.S., the organization says in a release.

Last month, OpenID approved three new standards for real-time digital identity security event sharing, which are designed to address a critical security gap left during open sessions and between logins.

The foundation also completed an interoperability test of the OpenID for Verifiable Credential Issuance specification, showing that credentials from different issuers can operate with digital wallets from several providers.

