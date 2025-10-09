FB pixel

Philippines privacy authority orders halt to World biometrics processing

| Chris Burt
Philippines privacy authority orders halt to World biometrics processing
 

The National Privacy Commission (NPC) of the Philippines has ordered Tools for Humanity to halt all data processing operations in the country on grounds that it has violated rules around biometric data privacy.

A Cease and Desist Order specifies that the company must discontinue all data processing related to the World App, World’s iris biometric orbs and associated systems.

The NPC’s Complaints and Investigation Division filed an application for the order, prompting the authority to investigate Tools for Humanity’s data processing practices. The body says that what it found violates the General Data Privacy Principles and Rights of Data Subjects under the Philippines’ Data Privacy Act of 2012.

Specifically, the NPC found that TFH is offering monetary incentive in exchange for consent to collect iris biometrics, which constitutes “undue influence.” TFH’s privacy notice and policy do not provide clear or accessible enough information on the purpose, scope, extent and duration of data processing, and the collection of biometrics is deemed not necessary to provide the “proof of humanity” that is its stated intention. Finally, the privacy authority ruled that the continued processing of the biometric data constitutes a “risk of grave and irreparable injury.

“The integrity of a Filipino citizen’s biometric data is non-negotiable, as it is a unique and permanent identifier,” says Deputy Privacy Commissioner Jose Amelito S. Belarmino II in the announcement of the decision. “When consent is compromised by the lure of compensation, it ceases to be a genuine expression of choice. This Cease and Desist Order sends a clear message that the NPC will not tolerate practices that exploit socioeconomic vulnerabilities or compromise fundamental data privacy rights in pursuit of business objectives.”

The NPC also referred to regulatory actions against World and TFH in Kenya, Hong Kong and other jurisdictions.

Data protection and biometric data privacy have received increased focus lately in the Philippines due to allegations of breached government databases and the use of facial recognition on anti-corruption protestors.

