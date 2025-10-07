FB pixel

Signicat updates EU identity services with Innovatrics biometric integration

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
Signicat updates EU identity services with Innovatrics biometric integration
 

Digital identity provider Signicat says it has strengthened its remote verification capabilities across the European Union by integrating Innovatrics’ biometric engine into its VideoID platform.

VideoID, Signicat’s remote identity verification solution, previously relied on a provisional biometric system suitable for early deployments. However, as fraud techniques grew more sophisticated the need for a robust, scalable and regulation-compliant upgrade became clear, according to the company.

Alternatives from major cloud providers failed to meet the stringent requirements of eIDAS and SEPBLAC (Spain’s AML/KYC authority), particularly in terms of inclusiveness and accuracy.

Signicat embedded Innovatrics’ 1:1 face matching engine with passive biometric liveness detection into VideoID. The integration enables risk-based, adjustable settings that scale across diverse customer profiles, improving accuracy and reducing false rejection rates, especially for elderly users and individuals from ethnically diverse backgrounds. The biometric engine, benchmarked by NIST FRTE, ensures high performance and fairness across demographics.

The upgraded platform now performs thousands of verifications daily across the EU, Innovatrics claims, supporting remote issuance of eIDs and qualified certificates with legal validity equivalent to in-person checks.

Fraud prevention is reinforced through a layered approach: video-injection protection secures the capture channel, passive liveness confirms the presence of a real person, and deepfake detection adds an extra safeguard.

“Innovatrics identity verification technology strengthened the heart of our VideoID solution, giving us the flexibility and reliability needed to strike the complicated balance between usability and security — especially in regulated, high-risk environments,” said Silvia Lafuente, Tribe Lead at Signicat. “The guarantee of biometric models trained on unbiased datasets gives us the confidence to expand into new markets.”

The integration was completed in six months with minimal disruption, say the companies, and threshold configurations can be tuned per market, enabling fast, multi-country rollouts.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Acquisition, investment in biometrics add layers for financial services compliance

Fraud detection technology providers are joining forces to layer biometrics and other digital defenses as protection against emerging and sophisticated…

 

Europe’s ‘Wild West’ of facial recognition testing spurs call for responsible AI oversight

A peer-reviewed study published in Data & Policy by legal scholar Karen Yeung of the University of Birmingham, and Wenlong…

 

Morocco, UNDP launch Digital for Sustainable Development Hub

Morocco has launched a Digital for Sustainable Development (D4SD) Hub with support from the UNDP to help Arab and African…

 

New Digital Public Infrastructure program from World Bank aims for inclusivity

The World Bank has released its annual report on the Identification for Development (ID4D) Initiative, marking ten years of the…

 

EU updates plan for rollout of digital wallets, mDLs

The EU has updated its plans to roll out digital identities and wallets to store and share them from under…

 

Experts insist on stronger protective measures for Mexico’s biometric CURP

Despite warnings from cybersecurity experts of centralizing sensitive biometric and biographic data, the government of Mexico is moving forward with…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events