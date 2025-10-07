Signicat updates EU identity services with Innovatrics biometric integration

Digital identity provider Signicat says it has strengthened its remote verification capabilities across the European Union by integrating Innovatrics’ biometric engine into its VideoID platform.

VideoID, Signicat’s remote identity verification solution, previously relied on a provisional biometric system suitable for early deployments. However, as fraud techniques grew more sophisticated the need for a robust, scalable and regulation-compliant upgrade became clear, according to the company.

Alternatives from major cloud providers failed to meet the stringent requirements of eIDAS and SEPBLAC (Spain’s AML/KYC authority), particularly in terms of inclusiveness and accuracy.

Signicat embedded Innovatrics’ 1:1 face matching engine with passive biometric liveness detection into VideoID. The integration enables risk-based, adjustable settings that scale across diverse customer profiles, improving accuracy and reducing false rejection rates, especially for elderly users and individuals from ethnically diverse backgrounds. The biometric engine, benchmarked by NIST FRTE, ensures high performance and fairness across demographics.

The upgraded platform now performs thousands of verifications daily across the EU, Innovatrics claims, supporting remote issuance of eIDs and qualified certificates with legal validity equivalent to in-person checks.

Fraud prevention is reinforced through a layered approach: video-injection protection secures the capture channel, passive liveness confirms the presence of a real person, and deepfake detection adds an extra safeguard.

“Innovatrics identity verification technology strengthened the heart of our VideoID solution, giving us the flexibility and reliability needed to strike the complicated balance between usability and security — especially in regulated, high-risk environments,” said Silvia Lafuente, Tribe Lead at Signicat. “The guarantee of biometric models trained on unbiased datasets gives us the confidence to expand into new markets.”

The integration was completed in six months with minimal disruption, say the companies, and threshold configurations can be tuned per market, enabling fast, multi-country rollouts.

biometric liveness detection | biometric matching | biometrics | identity verification | Innovatrics | selfie biometrics | Signicat