FB pixel

Sri Lanka launches National Cyber Security Operations Centre, Cyber Protection Strategy

| Duruthu Edirimuni Chandrasekera
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
Sri Lanka launches National Cyber Security Operations Centre, Cyber Protection Strategy
 

Sri Lanka’s National Cyber Security Operations Centre (NCSOC) was recently declared open by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during a ceremony that also marked the launch of the National Cyber Protection Strategy (2025-2029), .

Established in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Economy and with technical assistance from the World Bank, the Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (Sri Lanka CERT) has rolled out the National Cyber Protection Strategy 2025-2029.

Designed to create a secure, dependable, and inclusive digital ecosystem, the Cyber Protection Strategy initiative represents a crucial advancement in the nation’s digital economy transformation agenda.

The strategy establishes a robust legal and administrative framework for cybersecurity, and aims to develop a skilled workforce knowledgeable in cybersecurity, and enhance public awareness, particularly among schoolchildren.

Additionally, it strives to boost the readiness of state institutions, augment the capabilities of Sri Lanka CERT, safeguard entities managing critical digital infrastructure, and support collaboration among various stakeholders to nurture a secure cyberspace.

The NCSOC will offer round-the-clock monitoring for 37 institutions overseeing critical digital infrastructure, such as the Department of Immigration and Emigration, the Department of Motor Traffic, and the Department of Inland Revenue, to detect and address potential cyber threats.

Its responsibilities comprise ongoing surveillance of cyber threats, risks, and attacks, issuing prompt alerts to relevant parties, and safeguarding government systems and public digital services. The centre will also help both state institutions and the private sector in ensuring secure digital operations by enhancing system resilience, providing early warnings, ensuring quick responses to threats, and raising awareness.

The advantages of the centre encompass operational continuity, swift response capabilities, cost efficiency, compliance, and building trust.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

AiPrise secures $12.5M Series A funding for its KYC and KYB streamlining mission

AiPrise, a startup developing an operating system for global compliance, has raised $12.5 million in Series A funding to fuel…

 

Mobai wins Norwegian Research Council grant for user-controlled shareable biometrics

Facial biometrics company Mobai has won a 12.3 million Norwegian kroner (US$1.2 million) grant from the Research Council of Norway…

 

BixeLab joins FIDO Face Verification program, certifies Aware

Aware has received FIDO Alliance Certification for Face Verification, gaining recognition for its identity verification tech including liveness detection and…

 

Australian legislators spar with platforms, each other over age assurance laws

If there’s one thing every platform can agree on when it comes to age assurance, it’s that biometric age verification…

 

EU’s EES launched with slowdowns and rule violations

Two minutes and 26 seconds — this was the time it took English travel journalist Simon Calder to register for…

 

Badge adds biometric cryptography to Thales CIAM platform for account recovery

Thales has introduced a new Identity Verification and Account Recovery solution for enterprises and consumers that utilizes technology from Badge…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS