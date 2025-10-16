Sri Lanka launches National Cyber Security Operations Centre, Cyber Protection Strategy

Sri Lanka’s National Cyber Security Operations Centre (NCSOC) was recently declared open by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during a ceremony that also marked the launch of the National Cyber Protection Strategy (2025-2029), .

Established in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Economy and with technical assistance from the World Bank, the Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (Sri Lanka CERT) has rolled out the National Cyber Protection Strategy 2025-2029.

Designed to create a secure, dependable, and inclusive digital ecosystem, the Cyber Protection Strategy initiative represents a crucial advancement in the nation’s digital economy transformation agenda.

The strategy establishes a robust legal and administrative framework for cybersecurity, and aims to develop a skilled workforce knowledgeable in cybersecurity, and enhance public awareness, particularly among schoolchildren.

Additionally, it strives to boost the readiness of state institutions, augment the capabilities of Sri Lanka CERT, safeguard entities managing critical digital infrastructure, and support collaboration among various stakeholders to nurture a secure cyberspace.

The NCSOC will offer round-the-clock monitoring for 37 institutions overseeing critical digital infrastructure, such as the Department of Immigration and Emigration, the Department of Motor Traffic, and the Department of Inland Revenue, to detect and address potential cyber threats.

Its responsibilities comprise ongoing surveillance of cyber threats, risks, and attacks, issuing prompt alerts to relevant parties, and safeguarding government systems and public digital services. The centre will also help both state institutions and the private sector in ensuring secure digital operations by enhancing system resilience, providing early warnings, ensuring quick responses to threats, and raising awareness.

The advantages of the centre encompass operational continuity, swift response capabilities, cost efficiency, compliance, and building trust.

