Trulioo grows KYB services in North American market with enhanced platform

Trulioo has gotten big, fast. The digital identity company, which is based in Vancouver, Canada, has stormed the North American market over the past two years, and continues to roll out new products to support the full identity lifecycle. A pair of announcements provide ample illustration of its forward momentum.

The first one celebrates the numbers. Trulioo has reportedly seen 1,996 percent growth in U.S. Know Your Business (KYB) transaction volume since 2023, with a 102 percent year-over-year increase. That growth has fueled a 134 percent increase in U.S. verification volume across the Trulioo unified identity suite, which has processed more than 20 million transactions for U.S. customers so far this year.

The second details new product enhancements designed to build trust throughout the identity lifecycle, from initial verification and payment processing to ongoing compliance monitoring and risk assessment. Refined biometric authentication and dynamic KYB intelligence will offer greater transparency and stronger fraud protections. A redesigned customer portal uses more than 60 fraud-identifying signals to provide an intuitive view of verification transactions, with a refreshed user interface for high-performance verification flows.

“We’re witnessing the end of the patchwork era in identity verification,” says Trulioo CEO Vicky Bindra. “Trulioo is leading the transformation for banks, payments companies, fintechs and digital marketplaces that need a single, global platform for trusted and scalable onboarding. Our advanced technology delivers the verification depth U.S. enterprises need across markets, ensuring they can visibility improve performance, eliminate false positives and reduce fraud and loss rates.”

Biometrics, AI developments improve real-time intelligence monitoring

Trulioo’s new “known faces” feature uses 1-n facial recognition to flag repeat fraudsters and recognize trusted users. Real-time continuous intelligence monitoring tracks company status changes, ownership transfers, regulatory filings and sanctions exposure. Proprietary algorithms analyze a business’s digital footprint across web properties, online directories and social platforms to verify legitimacy.

“Trust is the currency of the digital economy,” says Trulioo Chief Product Officer Zac Cohen. “Verification alone is no longer enough. Enterprises rely on real-time intelligence that keeps pace with regulatory change, evolving fraud tactics and new business models. The latest Trulioo innovations are designed to give our customers an advantage in the markets they serve. That’s how Trulioo helps enterprises win in today’s fast-moving, regulation-driven markets.”

Trulioo has also been recognized by peers in the industry, being named as a Leading Vendor in the 2025 Liminal “Link Index: Business and Entity Verification (BEV)” for the second consecutive year and taking platinum and gold awards for KYC and identity verification innovation in the 2025 Juniper Research Future Digital Awards for Fintech & Payments 2025.

Corporate digital identity a fix for outdated client lifecycle management

A new white paper from Encompass Corporation looks at how banks can “overcome persistent Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) transformation challenges” with corporate digital identity (CDI) tech.

CLM, says the report, “has the potential to transform client experience, but in many cases, banks’ implementation strategies are falling short of that promise.”

“Corporate banks have already committed significant resources to CLM transformation, but the experience for clients and internal teams remains overly manual, disconnected, and reactive. Ambitious plans have too often collided with legacy systems, data fragmentation, and manual processes.”

The white paper identifies four major obstacles to CLM success: “unstable KYC operating models, over ambitious transformation goals, disconnected data and ownership and overcoming talent constraints from availability to attrition rates.”

Its solution? Encompass’s EC360 CDI platform, which provides “standardized and automated global KYC and AML at scale, real-time data orchestration, corporate hierarchy mapping for transparency during onboarding, and flexible deployment via UI or API.

“CLM transformation is no longer a back-office initiative – it is a strategic lever for competitive differentiation,” says Lee Forsyth, head of consulting for the Americas at Encompass Corporation and co-author of the paper.

