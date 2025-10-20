Vidos first Certified Component Provider for DIATF ahead of GOV.UK wallet launch

Digital identity firm Vidos has secured certification under the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) in three key roles: Orchestration Service Provider, Component Service Provider, and Attribute Service Provider.

Vidos is the first company certified under the UK DIATF to offer pre-approved verification components that other organizations can integrate directly into their systems.

Until now, the absence of certified component providers on the DVS Register meant organizations had to build and certify their own infrastructure, which typically demands specialist cryptographic expertise and adds 12 to 18 months to deployment timelines.

Vidos’ certified modules, available via API, allow for faster, compliant deployment of digital identity verification, especially as the GOV.UK Wallet rollout approaches.

Vidos’ verification infrastructure allows organisations to either adopt a full orchestration service or embed individual components into their existing systems. Both options significantly reduce time to certification (by an estimated 6 to 12 months) while ensuring compliance with DIATF standards.

The service supports credential formats used by the GOV.UK Wallet, including mdoc (ISO 18013-5) for digital driving licences, W3C Verifiable Credentials Data Model 2.0, and OpenID protocols. Verification responses are returned in under one second, according to the company, and the system includes full audit trails to meet regulatory requirements. Standards updates are handled automatically.

“Organisations need certified verification infrastructure ready today, not in 18 months,” said Tim Boeckmann, CEO of Vidos. “Our services accelerate adoption for UK organisations needing to accept digital credentials. Retailers verifying age, employers conducting right to work checks, financial institutions onboarding customers, and landlords processing right to rent applications can integrate DIATF-certified verification today and be ready when UK citizens start presenting digital credentials.”

With all UK government services expected to support digital credentials by the end of 2027, early integration primes organizations to meet compliance requirements and deliver secure, user-friendly verification experiences from day one. Vidos is a Component Service Provider listed on the government’s Digital Verification Services (DVS) Register.

