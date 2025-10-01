Vove ID launches KYB platform to add to its portfolio

Digital identity verification startup Vove ID has unveiled a new Know Your Business (KYB) platform aimed at simplifying and accelerating the onboarding of corporate clients. The launch marks a significant expansion of the company’s identity verification suite, which now integrates KYB, KYC and AML checks into a single system.

Designed for banks, fintechs and enterprises, the platform automates due diligence and compliance workflows, enabling organizations to onboard hundreds of businesses each month. Vove ID says the solution addresses a longstanding pain point for resource-constrained teams, describing traditional KYB processes as “a nightmare to handle.”

“For many companies, onboarding business clients has been a complex, resource-intensive process,” says Khalid Aoussar, co-founder and CEO of Vove ID. “Our new KYB platform changes that. We built this solution side-by-side with pilot customers to ensure it truly addresses their pain points. By automating KYB checks, we empower our clients to scale from onboarding a handful of businesses to hundreds each month, all while maintaining strict compliance.”

Vove ID’s core is its AI Compliance Agent, which conducts real-time risk assessments across business information, official documents, and Ultimate Beneficial Ownership (UBO) structures. According to the company, onboarding cycles can be reduced from days to hours, with verification results often delivered in under 60 seconds.

The system supports over 2,100 document types from more than 190 countries and boasts a 95 percent success rate on first-time verifications. These capabilities, Vove ID claims, allow businesses to meet regulatory requirements quickly without compromising on accuracy or security.

In addition to serving direct clients, Vove ID is actively seeking partnerships with technology providers and platform builders. The company is open to integrating its services into banking-as-a-service offerings, marketplaces and regtech solutions, promoting a “verify once, use everywhere” model for trusted business identities.

Earlier this year, Vove ID secured funding from African start-up accelerator The Baobab Network to support the expansion of its biometric KYC and AML services in Africa and the Middle East region. The company was founded less than two years ago by three people, including CEO Khalid Aoussar, and is based in Morocco and the U.S.

