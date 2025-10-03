FB pixel

Zambia plans domestic digital ID development with help from international partners

Deals to support national ID, biometric cards for refugees
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
Zambia plans domestic digital ID development with help from international partners
 

Zambia is engaging with a continental leader in digital identity and international institutions as it works to issue digital identity to its people and improve the conditions for refugees and their host communities in the country.

The government is launching the new Zambia Refugee and Host Communities Project (ZRHCP) with $30 million in support from the World Bank and technical support from UNHCR. The funding is provided under the IDA20 Window for Host Communities and Refugees (WHR).

The World Bank committed $120 million to support Zambia’s implementation of digital public infrastructure (DPI) earlier this year.

Biometric national registration cards will be issued to refugees and former refugees under the initiative, which is managed by Zambia’s Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security (MoHAIS).

Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu said in the announcement by UNHCR that the biometric cards are intended “to improve access to socio-economic opportunities for both refugees and host communities.” The government also hopes to improve access to essential services.

Schools, healthcare facilities, water systems and roads will be upgraded as part of the project, in a bid to enable sustainable development.

The country participated in a workshop with the UNHCR on forcibly displaced people at ID4Africa’s 2024 AGM.

There are 112,000 refugees and forcibly displaced persons residing in Zambia. The project is planned for completing at the end of October, 2028.

MoU with Ethiopia

The leaders of SMART Zambia and Ethiopia’s national ID authority have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on digital identity implementation, TechAfrica News reports.

SMART Zambia Institute National Coordinator Percy Chinyama noted the value of digital ID for public access to healthcare, education, banking, and social services, as well as benefits to government transparency and accountability.

The agreement, signed by Chinyama and Yodahe Zemichael, ED of Ethiopia’s NIDP, deepens bilateral relations between the countries, according to the report.

Chinyama said during the Africa Innovation Conference, held in April in Addis Ababa, that Zambia wants to follow Ethiopia’s model for national digital identity because it is centered on a domestically developed system, according to reporting by TechAfrica News at the time.

Zambia’s E-Government Division, meanwhile, is taking proposals at it prepares to tender a contract for a Mobile Virtual Network Operator for the SMART Zambia Institute (SZI) under a public-private partnership (PPP).

The goal is to upgrade the e-government platform to lower the cost of service delivery and enable the agency to tailor the services it is rolling out. Perhaps most importantly, the current platform is hindering government efforts to identify duplicate social program beneficiaries.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

FTC warns companies not to soften policy to accommodate UK, EU online safety laws

The U.S. government does not like Europe’s new digital safety laws. It does not like them on free speech, claiming…

 

Biometric solutions powered by FPC rolling out with new IP deal, long-term partner

Biometric technology made by Fingerprint Cards is powering new products from other vendors in a trend that seems set to…

 

Biometrics, identity services caught in crossfire of Washington funding stalemate

The U.S. government’s lapse in congressional funding has produced a patchwork of stoppages and slowdowns across federal systems that hinge…

 

NYPD turns public housing Internet program into surveillance network

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has quietly begun wiring cameras at scale in public housing into its real-time surveillance…

 

Norway’s data privacy watchdog seeks ban on remote biometric identification

Norway is exploring stronger regulations on AI – and a potential ban on biometric recognition technology for surveillance. A translated…

 

Papua New Guinea prepares digital ID trust framework ahead of 2026 launch

Papua New Guinea’s Cabinet has approved the National Digital Identity Policy 2025, under which the government plans to issue a…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS